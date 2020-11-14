Senator Square: Organ and tissue donation art contest

Be a part of bringing hope by voting on contestant art pieces to decide the “Social Media Fave” in the Donor Network West annual art contest. Four Carson High students, Anthony Larry, Connor Lampert, Danielle Van Dusen, and Sarai Jauregui Rivas made the first cut, though all of CHS Graphic Design Instructor Patricia Ababio’s students submitted entries. Please go to the address below and vote for the pieces of art which best display the Donor Network’s message because, hey, they are hoping to, well, win. Donor Network West, a non-profit organization which recovers organs and tissues for transplants in Northern Nevada and California, and inspires communities to say yes to organ, eye, and tissue donation, is hosting their annual high school holiday art contest. The contest’s theme this year is “Peace, Hope & Healing: Celebrating Organ and Tissue Donation as A Gift for All Seasons.” Donor Network West received more entries this year than ever before from talented high school artists across two states. The piece of art with the most ‘Likes’ in the Facebook post, by the end of Nov. 15, will be the winner, so be a part of the fun and choose a favorite, especially if it is a CHS student favorite, hint-hint, at facebook.com/mydnwest. Enjoy the creative artwork with an important donation message.

LEADERSHIP RAISES MONEY FOR PANCREATIC CANCER RESEARCH

This month, CHS Leadership students are raising money for those suffering from Pancreatic Cancer which has a survival rate of 5%. The color purple, the same as that used to represent epilepsy, is used to represent this type of cancer, and on Nov. 19 and 20, Leadership is asking everyone to come to school wearing purple in order to create a ‘Purple Out’ on campus. Also, Little Caesars Pizza will be donating a portion of their sales to support this CHS Leadership fundraiser. For more information about how individuals in the community may participate, please call Ann Britt at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

STUDENT SUPPORT GROUPS AVAILABLE AT CHS

CHS Counselor Dori Draper has created student support groups in order to “Help members gain information and develop skills for challenging situations through education based techniques.” To students experiencing anxiety, who want to learn some ways to cope with it, who want to take away its power and get theirs back, this group is ready to help. One of the support groups, the Anxiety Group, began weekly meetings Nov. 4. Currently, the groups are meeting Thursdays and Fridays from 10-10:40 a.m. There is also a Girl’s Group on Mondays from 12- 12:40 p.m. and a Grief Group on Mondays from 1- 1:40 p.m. Students are to check their ‘Grade Level Google Classroom’ if they are interested. For more information on how to become a member, please email Dori Draper at ddraper@carson.k12.nv.us, or call her at 283-1915.

ACT FEE WAIVERS AVAILABLE

ACT Fee Waivers are available to cover the registration and late fees for the full ACT with writing or no writing, or a section retesting of up to three subjects. Approximately 18,000 students in grade 11 are eligible for an ACT Fee Waiver. During the 2019-2020 school year, 2,199 waivers were requested and only 1,348 were used. Eligible students can request up to four waivers. The waiver covers one report to a student’s high school and up to six college choices at the time of registration. After registration, the student can request unlimited regular score reports for free. Also included is full access to ACT Online Prep, ACT Rapid Review, and ACT Academy. Refer to the attachment for information on which students are eligible. http://www.act.org/the-act/resources.

TUTORING AVAILABLE FOR ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS

CHS is now offering English Language Learner tutoring on Tuesdays and Wednesdays after school in room 233 with CHS teacher Monica Flinchum. The class will go from 2:05 to 4:05 p.m., and a late bus will be available along with drinks and snacks.

HELP WITH MATHEMATICS IS AVAILABLE

Math tutoring is now available and is open to all students every day regardless of cohort. Please check in at the main entrance if joining on a remote learning day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for geometry and beyond. From 2:15 to 3:30 p.m., in room 231 on Tuesdays, see CHS teacher Elena Glenn, on Wednesdays, in room 223, see Shanell Cavener, on Thursdays, in room 233, see Monica Flinchum. Grab a snack at 2:05 in Room 163, then head to tutoring. A late bus is available daily. Need help with Algebra 1, check in with Hannah Etchison in room 163.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT CHS

November is National Novel Writing Month, and students ages 14 to 18, those who aspire to be writers, have a writing project needing to be completed, or want to compete in a challenge, are being asked to participate in the worldwide pledge to write 50,000 words during the month of November; sign up at nanowrimo.org, and watch the Carson City Library YouTube video series about NaNoWriMo Nov. 15 and 30 to be a part of the challenge this year. Students may register for a free incentive kit by going to creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org. Teen Library Council is asking for volunteers, those students ages 14 to 17 who love to hang at the library, Nov. 18 beginning at 3:30 p.m., to gain volunteer hours and help with programs. Register by going to carsoncitylibrary.org/calendar. Finally, it is also time to celebrate and give thanks with Virtual Turkey Bingo, all ages welcome, Nov. 19 from 6-7 p.m. online, via Zoom, for an opportunity to win a frozen turkey; email creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org to register and schedule to pick up a game card at the library or receive it via email.

FIRST EVER HYBRID SPRING MUSICAL

Calling all actors, singers, dancers, instrumentalists, technicians, and entertainment lovers of all kinds. Announcing the CHS Spring Musical, Annie. CHS Performing Arts is producing its first ever Hybrid Spring Musical in 2021, and they need help from students. They encourage everyone at CHS to participate in some way, whether it is onstage or screen, behind the scenes, or in the audience. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Featuring a colorful cast of characters, including billionaire Oliver Warbucks and his personal secretary Grace Farrell, the evil Miss Hannigan, her sleazy brother Rooster, and his airhead girlfriend Lily, a group of loveable orphans, and many more, Annie is the perfect family musical. Due to pandemic restrictions, theatrical productions are very strict, so they are working hard to find the safest, most engaging best way to provide this opportunity. This is new territory for everyone, and they are excited to get back to performing as quickly as possible. Their proposal is a Hybrid model for a musical production. They will rehearse together in-person as usual, adhering to all school safety protocols, and they will record sections of the musical together on location. Some sections may need to have the audio recorded separately, so actors may take off their masks; next, they will edit the final product together and present either virtually, through a streaming platform in a movie-theatre type screening with a live audience, or live onstage, socially distanced and in mask, depending on restrictions and guidelines and space availability. Leave it to the actors to improvise. Actor/Singer auditions are Dec. 1. For more information about this and other CHS Theatre Arts productions, email teacher Anna Wilkerson at awilkerson@carson.k12.nv.us.

ATHLETE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Parsa Hadjighasemi is the CHS Athlete in the Spotlight. Inspired by both respect and always being in the spotlight, Parsa decided following in the steps of professional basketball players is a goal to pursue. Parsa is not only an amazing athlete, he stands out head and shoulders above others with his numerous honors classes and his 4.0 regular and 4.5 weighted GPA. According to Parsa, “Two of my goals during high school are to contend for player of the year for two years in a row and also to compete and win more playoff games.” After graduating from CHS, Parsa plans to continue pursuing his basketball career at a high-academic division 1 school. One of Parsa’s motivational quotes to live by is from Damian Lillard who said, “If you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody.” Parsa also said he wants to inspire upcoming athletes by being a leader by example. He said, “In order to become successful, you have to put in hours of work by yourself; I had to learn this from older players while I was growing up.” And equally as important, Parsa said, “Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot do something.” According to his former English teacher, “Parsa Hadjighasemi is not only an amazing athlete, he is one of the kindest, most professional, hardworking, and fun to be around students I have ever had, no joke.” Congratulations to Parsa Hadjighasemi; he will become anyone he chooses to be.”

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Freshman, Jacob Budd is the CHS Student of the Week. Nominated by one of his many Honors’ teachers, Jacob is the epitome of what a CHS student can become with encouragement, self-respect, and determination. Currently, he has straight As in all of his classes, a very difficult accomplishment amidst the existing pandemic as CHS students see all their regular teachers once-per-week. His Honors English I teacher said, “Jacob is highly motivated, not simply to get good grades, but to acquire as much learning as possible; he has more than once asked for extra work in order to become proficient in grammar.” Jacob’s classes are: Honors Biology, Honors English I, Honors Geometry, and he has already advanced to Spanish II. Congratulations to Jacob Budd for his many accomplishments.

SENIOR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Turning obstacles into triumphs, this is what Dalton Yannikos, this month’s Pioneer High School Senior in the Spotlight, has focused on over the past couple of years. As a seemingly typical student, who spends leisure time playing his fair share of video games and football, Dalton has worked on changing a learning challenge into a life benefit. Prior to moving to Carson City, Dalton describes struggling in school with little support and few adults who believed in him. He explained, “Teachers tried to put me down instead of helping me better myself; I also had to overcome and learn to control my ADHD, and once I learned how I could benefit, I used its positives to my advantage.” With a determination to prove the doubters wrong, and a focus on hard work, Dalton has thrived at Pioneer and Western Nevada College. Dalton credits his success to the teachers who believed in his abilities, and his family that stuck with him through tough times. Though he says there is always room for improvement, he would like to thank his family for pushing him to be his best. As a second year student at Pioneer in the Jumpstart program, Dalton is planning on attending the University of Nevada Reno to pursue a PHD in criminology. He plans to join the police force before he joins the FBI to become a profiler. Dalton is thankful to Pioneer for offering a unique program to help get him closer to educational goals. “Pioneer High School has helped me achieve my goals by offering me the wonderful opportunity of being a part of the Jumpstart program” Dalton said. The PHS staff is grateful to have students like Dalton with the grit and determination to overcome challenges and adversity, and they wish him the best success in his future. ~ Contributed by PHS Counselor Cary Jordan

