Senator Square: Spirit Week begins at Carson High

It may be a bit quiet around the high school lately, but this will not stop the CHS Student Council from making their senior year one to remember. Leadership Adviser Ann Britt said, “I am pleased to announce the coronvirus cannot take the fun out of everything, so we are hosting a Spirit Week, Sept. 25 through Oct. 2, at CHS.”

The theme is Retro-Homecoming, and the tie-dying began Friday with students bringing in their old shirts to school.

For those students who did not have any old shirts, past CHS Homecoming shirts were available for $5 so no one was left out to tie-dye. As if Spirit Week is not enough, this week is also the Week of Respect, and Students are being asked how they may show respect? Retro-Hoco began out on the front lawn after school Sept. 25 and will continue Sept. 28 with the CHS Pep Rally, which includes the Band, Cheer, Student Council, and the Spirit Week King and Queen candidates, in front of the Capitol Building on Main Street in Carson City, from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 29 includes the peace, love, and respect of the 70s, along with a lunchtime activity of bingo in Senator Square for Cohort 1.

The same activity will happen for Cohort 2 Sept. 30 at lunchtime in Senator Square. Oct. 1 begins with the Fabulous 50s for Cohort 1 with students being asked to dress-up in their letterman jackets and greaser outfits with poodle skirts and black and white colors. The lunchtime activity includes rock and roll music in Senator Square. Cohort 2 will follow with the same Oct. 2, and the nighttime activity will include a Drive-In Movie Night after the crowning of the Retro-Hoco King and Queen at 7 p.m. Do not miss out on Spirit Week as even “The Outsiders” are asked to participate.

BANNED BOOKS WEEK

Banned Books Week 2020 kicks of Sept. 27, and CHS Media Specialist and Librarian Ananda Campbell, said, “Censorship limits exploration and creates barriers to access information; the path toward the freedom to read starts at the library.” Learn more about Banned Books Week at bit.ly/2020CHSBBW. Check out the banned books displays at your local libraries. @SenatorsLibrary celebrates freedom to read and encourage students to choose books which are right for them. Scan the QR code to learn more about Banned Books Week. Check out the banned books displays at your local libraries.

FLU VACCINATIONS AND COVID TESTING

Flu vaccinations and COVID-19 testing for quad-county residents, through the Health Department, happens throughout the month of October 2020. There will be no charge to employees or their covered dependents to receive the flu vaccination. For more information, please call Kirstin Lloyd, Insurance Benefits Coordinator for the Carson City School District 775-283-2002.

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS HOSTING ZOOM

Considering the COVID situation, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will not be attending the Minden Air Show this year; however, they would like to provide the same opportunity for high school students to learn about the Thunderbirds and what they do and will be holding a Zoom engagement at 10:00 a.m. Oct. 2. CHS Naval Science Instructor Daniel Ingram invited all interested teachers to have their classes attend the Zoom engagement. Chief Ingram, OSC(SW/AW), USN, Ret., Ed.S, is the Naval Science Instructor at CHS NJROTC.

CREATIVE REUSE SHOWCASE

On America Recycles Day, Nevada Recycles recognizes the importance of recycling and its impacts on both the environment and the economy. To celebrate America Recycles Day Nov. 15, Nevada Recycles and NDEP are sponsoring a Creative Reuse Showcase. They want to see what others can create with things they may not use anymore. ‘Shop’ the house, be creative, and join in the fun; give those things lying around the house some new life. Participants, be sure to take photos of ‘your’ creative reuse project. Then use the Entry Form, found at the Nevada Recycles website, to send in a submission by Oct. 28. Participants photos will be posted on the Nevada Recycles website, and they will send a set of To-Go Ware Bamboo Utensils. See past projects, and find more great resources on recycling in Nevada. Visit ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles.

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS AUDIO AND WRITING ESSAY COMPETITION The Veterans of Foreign Wars, dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in the future generation, encourages high school students interested in a $30,000 college scholarship, or middle school students interested in winning $5,000, to enter. The 2020-21 theme: Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned? Established in 1947, the “Voice of Democracy” audio-essay program provides high school students with the opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college, vocational, or technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000 to $16,000, and the first place winner from each VFW state Department wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. Next is the VFW’s “Patriot’s Pen” youth essay contest which offers middle school students a chance to win their share of more than $900,000 in state and national awards. The 2020-21 theme is: What is Patriotism to Me? Each first place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300 to 400-word-essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. Want to apply? Read the rules and eligibility requirements, and download the 2020-21 entry form application by going to vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships. All student entries must be submitted to a sponsoring local VFW by midnight, Oct. 31.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

The CHS Athlete of the Week is Jeremy Heaton. The work put in by high school athletes is often swept under the rug, and few people know about the hours upon hours put in during practices before games. No one really talks about the time spent perfecting these skills and the research students do to make sure they can help their team win every game. Senior Jeremy Heaton knows, and could tell everyone, all about it. Heaton has been a part of many teams at Carson High, including the football team, the wrestling team, and the track team. With all of this on his plate, he managed to take honors and AP classes to keep his GPA at an impressive 4.9. “My Family has always been very competitive, so sports is kind of a natural decision,” said Heaton. Playing sports is, simply put, in his blood. He has many goals after high school which also include being a part of a team. “I want to have a winning football season; after high school, I want to attend the Air Force Academy” said Heaton. As a positive role model in his community, Heaton works hard to inspire and motivate other young athletes. He said, “I can inspire upcoming athletes by setting an example in work ethic and fastening the athletic program with a positive dynamic.” Heaton’s favorite inspiring quote comes from one of his favorite movies, Waterboy, starring Adam Sandler,“Captain Insano shows no mercy.” Heaton’s hard work has been to inspire all of his peers, athletes or otherwise. All of Carson High is proud. ~ Contributed by CHS Head Editor of The Current Carneta, Allison Gill.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Congratulations to 9th-grader Yulisa Rodriguez Alonso as the CHS Student of the Week. According to her nominating CHS Mathematics teacher, Logan Flinchum, “Yulisa came into class with a great attitude and followed that up with a very strong work ethic.” Flinchum added, “She participates in class and works very hard.” Flinchum also said he chose Yulisa because she came into high school with these traits, and they did not go unnoticed, especially after the crazy year students are having. Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Senior in the Spotlight is Amaya Mendeguia. Amaya is one of CHS’ many outstanding seniors, who is focusing on the study of Health Science and who is also a member of Health Occupations Students of America for the past three years. Amaya has been a member of National Honor Society for the last three years as well and has earned her Academic Letter by maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.84, and weighted GPA of 4.29. Along with taking senior courses of Honors Government and Economics, Advanced Placement Statistics, Honors American Literature, and Ceramics, she is also an athlete on the CHS Varsity Softball team. She has been playing softball since the age of seven and fell in love with the sport. Her excellence on the field and in her classes has led the way for her to attend the University of Rhode Island after graduation. There she will be playing softball and majoring in the field of Health Science. Congratulations to Amaya Mendeguia on being nominated as this week’s Senior in the Spotlight. CHS is proud to call her one of its own.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.