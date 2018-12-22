Senator Square: Superintendent wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

Carson City School District has got to be one of the best places on earth to work, this coming from someone who has been here for 18 years. Some may call this hyperbole, but if someone actually took the time to do the research, he would find hyperbole is not the case as further evidence of this may be seen in the following letter written to all teachers within the school district by a friendly, kind, and professional Superintendent Richard Stokes.

Dear Friends,

This time of year carries dual reasons for excitement and anticipation in both our students and the trusted adults who serve them. Students and staff alike count down the days of December to the welcome end of the semester and the blessed time of year we all call "Christmas Vacation." Gone for a time is the pressure to prepare and to perform. Gone for a time is the constant clamor for attention and feedback. And, gone for a time is the hectic demand for our patience and flexibility. For a brief but hallowed time, we are all able to revel in the peace, the solitude, and the traditions of Christmas. We listen to beloved songs and watch, read, or hear treasured stories from a simpler time. We hang lights and decorate trees. We secretly and openly surprise friends and loved ones with thoughtful visits and creative gifts. Most of all, our thoughts turn to friends and family, and we recognize that something about the season changes humankind for the better. When the school bell rings on Friday afternoon, I hope you know how much I appreciate your individual efforts in our important work. We are engaged in preparing the next generation of human beings. These young people will take our respective places in a noisy, busy, and sometimes confusing world. Your care and influence in their lives is crucial to their success. It is our legacy to keep our eye on the big picture within our work, especially when the process and the minutia occasionally obscures our vision. I truly hope you enjoy some well-deserved time away from work. I wish you peace, quiet, and happiness during the season and look forward to taking up our work together in the New Year. Merry Christmas and best wishes in the New Year.

Sincerely, Richard Stokes, Carson City School District Superintendent.

LAST OPPORTUNITY TO BUY CHRISTMAS TREES FROM FCA

FCA went shopping again to find gifts for less fortunate children in the Carson City School District community. CHS adviser Ty McMillen has been busy again this year working to foster unity and support of the students, and he does this with more than words. McMillen, and FCA Missionary Area Director Pastor Tim Plummer, brought Christmas trees to Carson City to support FCA. Christmas is almost here, and it is not too late to buy a tree. Lift Christmas trees is located across the street from the Ormsby House. Christmas trees are available through 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Purchases benefit both buyer and supplier as all proceeds go directly to the FCA in order to assist CHS lead adviser and science teacher Ty McMillen as well as other FCA campus groups in the area, and this is what FCA is all about, friendliness with others.

DOOR DECORATING CONTEST

The winners of the Christmas Teacher Door Decorating Contest are in, and first place went to the Guidance Office, second place to CHS PE teacher Jarrod Hagar, and third place to World History teacher Phil Johnson. Prizes for the top three were Dutch Bros gift cards. The next door decoration contest will be held during Winterfest. The theme will be Netflix, so CHS Leadership PE teacher Ann Britt recommends teachers start planning now for their favorite Netflix show.

PTA REFLECTIONS WINNERS

Students who enjoy art, music, and dance, or have an interest in writing, producing films and taking photos were asked to participate in unleashing their inner artist with the PTA Reflections contest. The winners this year, focusing on the theme "Heroes Around Me," are Christopher Baker, first place for Visual Arts with his pencil drawing of a hero, Shiloh Cyphers, second place Visual Arts with a U.S. Navy drawing, Michelle Dawes, third place Visual Arts with a black and white drawing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Kate Torres, first place with her literature poem. For future inspiration, and to see the Reflections virtual art gallery to learn more about prizes and scholarships, go to PTA.org/Reflections.

TEACHERS PREVAIL

According to Leadership Adviser and Physical Education teacher Ann Britt, "In case you were all wondering, yes the teachers won!" Britt went on to say, "I want to thank all of you who participated today and risked injury." Britt, along with several other teachers who love to play, who would have thought, challenged students to a fun and friendly game of volleyball Dec. 20, and, for all who played, Britt provided pizza in the spin room during lunch Dec. 21. According to CHS Ag teacher Charles Mann, "It was so much fun beating the students; I loved every minute of it."

SEAT OF THE HOUSE

The recent varsity home basketball game against Spanish Springs High School, Dec. 14, showed once again how the community of Carson City comes out show support by cheering on the 2018-2019 Senators basketball program. During the games this year, there are raffle prizes, basketball gear for sale, and the ever popular "Seat of the House" for fans who want a chance to watch the game while kicking back in a recliner with a free drink and food item of their choice. Questions about CHS basketball? Ask the coach, Jordan Glover at jglover@carson.k12.nv.us.

CARSON CITY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

The deadline has been extended for the Carson City Health & Human Services art contest. Remember, they are remodeling their clinic and need student art work. The competition will award the top three with prizes and their work will be displayed in the new clinic. The theme is "Carson City Winter," and any form of art is acceptable as long as it is able to hang on the wall, is no larger than 20" x 20", contains the artist's full name and home address on the back, and is submitted to Mrs. Gustafson in room 206 by Jan. 25.

GNCU EDUCATION BRANCH

Greater Nevada Credit Union CHS Branch is sponsoring the CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band again this year and will be fundraising at basketball games by selling T-shirts, etc. New this year, GNCU is featuring a "Spin the Wheel" game with prizes. The CHS Booster Club will also match, dollar for dollar, all money raised at the games. All funds go directly to the band, so please make a decision to support the band by attending the fun and open to the public basketball games. The generous contributions of the Carson City community are one of the main reasons why the band continues to perform. Questions, contact Julie Slocum, GNCU Education Branch Coordinator, 886-1440, or jslocum@gncu.net.

SAFE GRAD

Now is the time to consider volunteering as a member of the 2018-2019 CHS Safe Grad Committee. Meetings occur the second Saturday every month at Remax Realty, 716 N. Carson St. on the second floor. Contact CHS Safe Grad Secretary, Wendy Yang at 720-6160, President Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635, or email carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com for details. Really cool CHS Safe Grad Booster sticker decals are available for the Class of 2019-2026 including sports and clubs decals for $5. Students will find these decals for sale at upcoming CHS sporting events; however, students may also contact Kyra Hinton or order decals at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. Upcoming Safe Grad fundraising event is the CHS Safe and Sober 5k Run/Walk Feb. 9, and the runner's application is found at carsonhighsafegrad.com. Safe Grad is looking for sponsors and raffle prize donations too. Nubia Leon is the social media advertising coordinator.

FORMER CHS STUDENTS PAY TEACHER JIM BEAN A VISIT

CHS teacher Jim Bean was overjoyed to see his former students on their impromptu visit to their alma mater. CHS graduates Hannah Golik and Xavier Brown visited Bean to share with him about their completion of their first semester at UNR. Some of them will be speaking soon at the upcoming special event. This will happen in the CHS library Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. This fun and informative night is sponsored by the CHS PTSA. Regarding college, College Connections is for those interested in learning about college applications and scholarships. Currently, there is an ongoing FASFA workshop at CHS in room 257 at lunch to help students prepare applications. Senator Scholarship Scoop is online. Go to carsonhigh.com, "Academics," "Counseling Department," and "The Scoop" on the left. Seniors, do not put off stopping by to talk with a college representative in order to find out what options are available.

BUDDY ADS

The Carneta yearbook 2019 is always looking for new ways to help parents and friends celebrate graduating seniors and all students. This year, "Buddy Ad" Editor Jade Chan worked with the yearbook's publishing company to develop postcards to be mailed to all senior parents and guardians, inviting them to buy a personal ad in the 2019 book to congratulate their graduating senior. Parents then submit family photos, and write a personal message to their student. Chan and her crew then design and place these Buddy Ads in a special section of the book. Often, senior friends get together and buy an ad, collecting photos that hold memories of their favorite times through the years. Chan will be accepting Buddy Ads until the end of January. E-mail Journalism and Language Arts Teacher Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to order an ad and for information. Ads may be purchased through the school and online.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department's Dec. 17-21 Athletes of the Week are Abby Golik for girls varsity basketball and Alexander Wells for boys varsity wrestling. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week, one of the hardest working kids on campus, is Gianna Johnson. Gianna's classes range from Geometry to Digital Media, from Chemistry to World History, and from Honors English II to Photography and Art Foundation. Gianna is heavily involved with her Digital Media class, so much so that she is often seen reporting the news and events around Carson High School. Go to the following link to see her excellent reporting skills: https://senatorsnow.org/video-archive. According to Gianna, "Don't let fear control you; do what you want to do, get out there and make new friends by joining a club and doing a sport, but never forget to have fun and take your time growing up." Gianna then added, "You only go through high school once, so do not waste it on worrying or being unhappy throughout the years." Congratulations to sophomore Gianna Johnson.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.