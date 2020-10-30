Senator Square: The results are in at Carson High

The results are in. Students laughed at them because they had to dress differently, today, but they laughed at the students, too, because they were all dressed the same. Initially, CHS Physical Education teacher Jared Hagar had the winning amount with $42.50, Sports Medicine teacher Frank Sakelarios had $13, Photography teacher Kara Ferrin had $9.50, and Language Arts teacher Sharon Miller also had $9.50; however, after further review, there was found a check placed in Sharon Miller’s jar for $100, making her the winner with $109.50. The total raised for the month, ready to be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to end breast cancer, is $274.50. CHS Leadership thanks everyone for participating. Also going on at CHS this week was hat day and wristband day for a contribution of $1 with all proceeds going to CHS teacher Kelly Gustafson to help pay breast cancer medical bills. Fortunately, and just for the fun of it, both Sharon Miller and Jared Hagar dressed up in pink in front of everyone. CHS teachers are continuing to ask the community of Carson City to purchase a T-shirt to support both breast cancer awareness and Kelly Gustafson. CHS teachers welcomed her back and showed their support by wearing their T-shirts. For more information, please call Adviser, Ann Britt, at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

ORCHESTRAS PERFORM IN FALL CONCERTS

The Orchestras of Carson City School District, under the direction of Brian Fox, PhD, participated in Fall Concert performances livestreamed from the classroom. Both Cohorts were permitted to combine for this benchmark assessment. Only by combining Cohorts can the diverse sections of the orchestra be heard and appreciated. Each of the five orchestras met on a different day after school to rehearse as a full ensemble; they then livestreamed their performance pieces. Students felt grateful for the opportunity to experience what would have been taken for granted in a normal school year. An added benefit to livestreaming the performances is out-of-town families were able to watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS1VIDJnSs5pQtzRpx0aqUQ.

THEATRE ARTS PRESENTS THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

Support CHS Theatre Arts students this weekend from, well, anywhere. Premiering Oct. 30 and 31, the original The War of the Worlds Radio Play took place Oct. 30, 1938, when Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre Company performed an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, The War of the Worlds. The broadcast caused a panic when hundreds of listeners took the fictional story of Martians attacking the Earth as fact and panicked. Please join the CHS Advanced Theatre class this Halloween as they recreate this infamous piece of radio theatre, virtually, with a script updated specifically for 2020. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will be available any time after that, and please make sure to leave some virtual applause. Actors in the Oct. 30 CHS Cohort 1 feature Hayden Breiter, Kaylee Collaso, Abby Cook, Eric Crounk, Emily Messmann, Kaitlyn Patton, and Emma Tuttle. Actors premiering Oct. 31 in the Cohort 2 feature Elena Brugger, Nadia Hill, Elyssa Robinson, Isaiah Santos, Aydree Shehorn, Jasmine Soriano, Veronica Villeda, Hannah Walker, and Jalina Whitney. Free admission allows audiences to go to https://sites.google.com/carson.k12.nv.us/chstheatrearts/extra-curricular/performances

CERAMICS STUDENTS DISPLAY CULTUAL ART AT WNC

Students studied the art and cultural history of Dia de los Muertos, and shared their own experiences by creating art inspired by their exploration and experience. CHS teachers Alisa Kuniya and McCraw are extremely excited and proud of students’ efforts. Ceramics 1 classes have their Calaveras masks on exhibit at the Bristlecone building at WNC now through Nov. 20. The building is open to the public, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. Ceramics 2 students and Art students have collaborated on an ofrenda for Día de los Muertos which is on exhibit now through Nov. 7 at the Nevada State Museum. For information, please contact CHS teacher Alisa Kuniya at akuniya@carson.k12.nv.us or 283-1667. The link to both exhibits is

drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Kj1vnhnAVcENTbnCHoJ0SUSMhS2KXtik?usp=sharing

HOSA RAISES MONEY FOR CHS TEACHER WITH BREAST CANCER

Not only is the buying of a T-shirt to help a teacher still active, there are other events coming up to help CHS teacher Kelly Gustafson fight her breast cancer. According to teacher Angila Golik, “We always come together for our staff, and this is no exception, so let us roll out the troops to help Kelly and her family.” Golik is the adviser of HOSA, and Nov. 10 is a Pizza Factory day where 20 percent of pizza sales will go to Gustafson, order takeout or delivery. The still active T-shirt site is asignshop.godaddysites.com/web-store/ols/products/youth-grey-frost-t-shirt.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT CHS

From 4-5 p.m. on Nov. 6, is the Hour of Code: Counter Hack, ages 10 to 17, for those who like to code and program. They will learn JavaScript and save a computer from a malicious virus by hacking through a system, deleting viruses, opening doors, solving mazes, and navigating through portals. Students may register by going to carsoncitylibrary.org and clicking calendar. November is also National Novel Writing Month, and students ages 14 to 18, those who aspire to be writers, have a writing project needing to be completed, or want to compete in a challenge, are being asked to participate in the worldwide pledge to write 50,000 words during the month of November; sign up at nanowrimo.org, and watch the Carson City Library YouTube video series about NaNoWriMo Nov. 1, 15, and 30 to be a part of the challenge this year. Supplies are limited, but students may register for a free incentive kit by going to creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org.Teen Library Council is asking for volunteers, those students ages 14 to 17 who love to hang at the library, Nov. 18 beginning at 3:30 p.m., to gain volunteer hours and help with programs; register by going to carsoncitylibrary.org/calendar. Finally, it is also time to celebrate and give thanks with Virtual Turkey Bingo, all ages welcome, Nov. 19 from 6-7 p.m. online, via Zoom, for an opportunity to win a frozen turkey, one per household; email creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org to register and schedule to pick up a game card at the library or receive it via email.

ATHLETE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Passion is not something which can be taught; it is something the individual must find within herself. No one can teach another how to be passionate, just like no one told CHS Senior, Camille Larkin, how to love sports. She found the love of sports on her own and has not been able to stop playing ever since. Larkin has excelled in volleyball, soccer, and track and field while working hard to maintain a 4.2 GPA. Her energy and excitement on both the court and the field are unmatched. “I have played sports for as long as I can remember and have never wanted to stop,” said Larkin. She has always strived to make her teams proud. Larkin finds motivation from many places, but her favorite quote to keep her going when it gets tough is, “Do not practice until you get it right; practice until you cannot get it wrong.” Larkin’s energy and determination will help her achieve any goal she sets, including those for after graduation. “I want to attend college on a scholarship and gain a degree in environmental engineering; when I graduate, I hope to travel with my work in protecting the Earth,” said Larkin. Larkin’s Coaches and friends have no doubt she will do just that.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is sophomore Honors student, Sam Davis. According to CHS Orchestra Director, Brian Fox, PhD, “Sam Davis is enthusiastic about music and life; he is always willing to go the extra mile to get the job done.” Fox also added, “Sam has a great ear for music, which helps him solve problems creatively.” Congratulations to Sam Davis. With so many students at CHS, being nominated as Student of the Week means the student stood out as someone whom the teacher noticed as going the distance academically and relationally. Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s outstanding CHS Senior in the Spotlight is Serena Dantzler. Serena is an exceptional student with a 5.05 GPA, who will have successfully completed 10 Advanced Placement classes and numerous Honors classes when she graduates. In addition to exceling academically, Serena’s cheerful nature and genuine personality are assets that will serve her well in the future. Although Serena prioritizes her academics, she is also very involved at CHS as well as in the Carson City community. She is currently a member of National Honor Society and Blue Crew. She has been a member of the CHS Track and Field team as well as the freshman basketball team. Outside of school, Serena has volunteered numerous hours in the community and is currently employed at Yogurt Beach. In addition to her academic and service excellence, Serena has been very active in community theatre, performing in productions with the Youth Theatre Carson City, Wild Horse Theater Company, and WNC. She performed in last year’s WNC production of Matilda and previously played the role of Aladdin in the show Aladdin. Serena has not yet decided where she will be attending college next year, but she is applying to UNR, Portland State, University of Washington, Wesleyan University, and Princeton University. Serena plans to pursue a major in mathematics. CHS is very proud of the contributions Serena has made to the school and community and knows she will be successful. Serena is one cool Senator and will go far in life. Best of luck, Serena. ~ Contributed by CHS Counselor, Susan Grunert.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS