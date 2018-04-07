Senator Square: Three dances at Carson High School and those who made them happen

April is a beautiful and busy month for CHS as the high school put on The Friendship Ball on Thursday, the Under the Sea Father Daughter Ball on Friday and Prom Saturday night.

Even more amazing than the dances are the students behind the scenes who, with the guidance of Leadership Adviser Ann Britt, transformed the CHS Big Gym so that all visitors would think they had entered into a beautiful dream of wish-fulfillment.

"I liked blowing up balloons with Amanda and Charly because whenever a balloon popped, everyone kept yelling at Charly; it was really fun," said CHS Senior and Student Body President Dajarrah Navarro.

"Planning for Prom is a yearlong ordeal as we spend months ordering decor, food, and coordinating with a decorator as well as planning for the two other dances; I loved working with students in Leadership and other clubs to make decorations and organize the events and had a blast putting everything together so that we could all see our hard work paying off," said CHS Senior Class President Melanie Proctor.

Teachers and students know there are no special funds available for high school clubs to put on three dances, so when CHS Leadership, SkillsUSA, Photo, Culinary Arts, and Future Business Leaders of America organize an event or a fundraiser, members of the Carson City community are there to offer support. Students in these clubs worked tirelessly to pull off such extraordinary events, and CHS Culinary supplied all the food for all three dances providing cookies, fruit kabobs and chocolate covered strawberries, and SkillsUSA and Photo Club took professional photos. CHS students from all of the on-campus clubs were on hand to take tickets, help people find their way around, and clean up after the event. Thanks to everyone who came; the dances were such a success. According to Ashley Lynch, former CHS Senior in the Spotlight, Prom Queen Nominee, and student advocate for special needs students, "Friendship Ball is always a wonderful experience, and I have so much fun at this dance; these kids are always so happy." For the 3rd annual Father Daughter dance, Under the Sea, fathers and their little princesses converged on the beautifully decorated gym and packed the house. Even Mermaids were on hand for photos with fathers' little princesses. Prom followed the next night with hundreds in attendance, and two students were crowned king and queen. A much longer article would be needed to thank everyone who contributed to these spectacular dances; suffice it to say, may all gratitude be found in the memories obtained as they are priceless.

THE SECRET GARDEN SPRING MUSICAL

Recommended Stories For You

CHS Theatre Arts presents "The Secret Garden" the musical, a hauntingly beautiful adaptation of the classic children's novel by Frances Hodgson Burnet at 2 p.m. today at the Carson City Community Center. Featuring direction and choreography by Andie Wilkerson (formerly Andie Anderson), musical direction by Andy Sonnemaker, and orchestral direction by Dr. Brian Fox, The Secret Garden showcases the talents of over 40 of Carson High School's finest talents working onstage, backstage, and in the pit. Leading the cast are Quentin Powers as Archibald Craven, Charlie Moser as Dr. Neville Craven, and Emma Tuttle as Lily. This very special production also features the talents of six wonderful middle-school students including Carson Middle School's Greta Pugh as Mary and Parker Schmid as Colin. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 seniors and $5 CHS students, and will be available at the door. At this time, we only accept cash or check. For more information, contact awilkerson@carson.k12.nv.us.

NO ZOMBIE TEXTING VIDEO COMPETITION DEADLINE HAS ARRIVED

The "No Zombie Texting" video competition deadline is April 10, and the top prize is $750 with $500 for second, and $250 for third. The video team application is online at musclepowered.org, and students are still encouraged to form teams and create a PSA video. The winning video will be distributed to television stations statewide. Kelly Clark, president of Muscle Powered, may be reached at 315-2719.

SAFE GRAD 5K

Due to inclement weather, the 8th Annual Safe Grad 5K Run & Walk has been rescheduled for April 14, so it is time once again for a great workout at CHS to both support its students and potentially win a race. The event takes place at CHS at 10 a.m. Late registration begins at 8:30 a.m., check-in time begins at 9, and the race starts at 10. Contact CHS Safe Grad Secretary Wendy Yang at 720-6160 or email carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com.

ADVANCEMENT VIA INDIVIDUAL DETERMINATION

A new event at CHS, Night of all Nations, happens April 13 at 6 p.m. This evening celebrates cultural diversity through a thing that brings all people together, food. People are bringing food reflecting their cultural identity; there will be different tables in Senator Square for each country represented. Want to bring food representing a culture, sign up now. All are invited to eat. Admission is $2. Contact Rachel Avidano at ravidano@carson.k12.nv.us for details.

SHANE QUILLING MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Shane Quilling Memorial Golf Tournament is April 15. To participate, RSVP by today to Cassie Pete at Arrowcreek Country Club, 850-4471, Ext. 209.

SPRING BLOOD DRIVE

It is time for the National Honor Society Spring Blood Drive April 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the CHS Small Gym. Donors are urgently needed, and lives are saved because of this selfless sacrifice. Anyone choosing to donate must be at least 16-years-old, and anyone under 18 must have a signed parent consent form when they donate. All donors must show picture identification with a birth date. Students may sign up by CHS room #221, and anyone may simply drop by the Small Gym and donate. Snacks and drinks are also needed, and these may be dropped off at the CHS Main Office. or email CHS Mathematics Teacher and NHS Advisor Brian Branch at bbranch@carson.k12.nv.us.

NATIONAL CREDIT UNION YOUTH MONTH

In celebration of National Credit Union Youth Month, Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch at CHS is having a month of April contest for all students and will give away three $50 Visa Gift Cards. In addition, GNCU will give out $10 Gift of Membership coupons for students who open a savings account. Stop by the CHS branch between 7:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for details, and pick up an entry form. Questions, contact Education Branch Coordinator Julie Slocum at 886-1440, or jslocum@gncu.net.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

FCA is doing it again, and CHS advisor Ty McMillen, along with FCA members, handed out root beer floats April 3 as part of their goal to foster unity and support between athletes and students. And oh come on, who does not love root beer floats? This little treat will put a smile on even the hardest of hearts.

CHEER TRYOUTS

It is time to pick the CHS Cheer Team for 2018-2019, so come join the team. Tryouts are April 25, 26, & 27 in the CHS Big Gym. For more information, contact Coach Sheila Story at 283-1675 or email her at sstory@carson.k12.nv.us.

CONCERT, CHAMBER, & CHORAL CHOIR

CHS had a number of singing Senators recognized for their vocal talents this year. Four outstanding members of the Concert Choir and Chamber Choir were chosen by audition to be members of the American Choral Directors Association Western Region High School Honor Choir: Max Deeb, Hana Ikehara, Quentin Powers, and Wesley Sonnemaker. All performed in Pasadena, Calif., in March at the Regional Convention of the ACDA. The CHS Choral Department also was well represented in this year's Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators Association High School Honor Choir as 28 students from CHS choral and musical theater ensembles were selected by audition for this honor group. Wesley Sonnemaker received special recognition as Tenor Section Leader for the NZNMEA High School Honor Choir for the fourth year in a row. CHS had 11 students selected by rigorous audition to be members of the Nevada Music Educators Association All-State High School Honor Choir. These students will travel to Las Vegas to rehearse together and perform at UNLV this coming week. The final performances this year for Choral Department ensembles will be May 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS April 2-6 Athletes of the Week are Landon Truesdale for barsity baseball and Rheanna Jackson for girls varsity track. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports, deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Senior Spotlight this week is Viridiana Cacho. As a student at CHS, she has maintained excellent grades during her CHS Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and the first semester of Senior year. Viridiana has taken both Honors and Advanced Placement classes, while maintaining an excellent weighted GPA of 4.5. As a senior, she has continued taking 3 AP and 2 Honors classes. Viridiana has been involved in the National Honor Society for three years as well as participating in CHS soccer and club soccer. Additionally, Viridiana volunteers at the Carson City Library, the CHS Winter and Spring Blood Drives through United Blood Services and the Remote Area Medical program (RAM) as a translator and helping register participants. She has received an Academic Letter in 2015, 2016, and 2017 as well as a Perfect Attendance Award and Soccer Varsity Letter. Viridiana plans on attending Western Nevada College and University of Nevada, Reno where she plans on majoring in nursing. CHS knows that Viridiana will be successful in all her future endeavors. Congratulations to this wonderful young lady.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.