Senator Square: Times have changed at Carson High

Remember the old days when school would get cancelled for weather aberrations like snow? Aww, the excitement of that early morning phone call and the joyfulness of being able to go back to sleep with the anticipation of a full day ahead of hanging out in pajamas and watching Netflix or Amazon Prime. Yup, those were the days, the old days. That was then, and this is now. Snow day or smoke day does not matter anymore. School is still in session, and it is happening even when it must be fully remote. All students are checking in for attendance in Infinite Campus from home, but oh, there is more. In-seat students must engage in learning every day, whether they are actually in seat or told to stay at home. The responsibility of the student is to check in to a class via Infinite Campus, Zoom, and/or Google Classroom. Yes, the teachers are looking and, sadly at times, waiting for students; and, yes, there are plenty of assignments backed up by much instruction. Yes, anything assigned and graded does count, so students must be more personally responsible, and intrinsically motivated, than ever before. Not doing the work means receiving no credit. Remote students, Cohorts 1 and 2, must engage in learning every day, because it is not enough to just check in. Students must be present, engaged, and completing assignments because, hey, they are CCSD students and Senator scholars who learn together and independently. Things have the appearance of being different, the package is in the form of a higher-tech Chromebook, but ultimately, it is really quite the same with reading, writing, and arithmetic. CCSD administrators, teachers, and staff promise this is true. On a more exciting note, it is time for CHS Spirit Week! This event, formerly known as Homecoming, is going to kick off a year of absolute radness. To begin Spirit Week, seniors get to nominate six excellent amigo representatives and six excellent amiga representatives from their senior class for the crowning of Spirit Week King and Queen. These nominees will then be voted on by the entire school. As always, Senators, it is time to #BleedBlue; however, and older folks know this to be true, fun is only fun when the work is done.

— By Ananda Campbell, he Librarian and Media Specialist at CHS

TECHNOLOGY TIPS TO BALANCE THE EXPECTED AND UNEXPECTED

Check out the @SenatorsLibrary Tech Tip: 2020 is synonymous with expecting the unexpected. High school and academics, as well as school, home, and social life, can be difficult to find a healthy balance for a typical teen. Throw in a worldwide pandemic and an upheaval of everyday life, and any one of us is sure to be overwhelmed at times. This is a great time for everyone to explore the CHS Calming Room at bit.ly/CHSchill. Step away for just a few minutes and explore the links to rest, refresh, and rejuvenate.

OPEN HOUSE IS STILL OPEN

CHS never shies away from a challenge. Finding a creative way to reach parents without a traditional open house night is just the newest one. Principal Bob Chambers explained, “It is critical we keep an open line of communication with our families right now, and CHS Open House is an important event for sharing information and connecting with parents and guardians, so we worked together this year to ensure this experience exists for families in a way that is both safe and engaging.” CHS Virtual Open House, collaboratively created by CHS Staff, will be available to parents starting this weekend at http://bit.ly/CarsonSenators. This virtual open house link includes interactive slides and presentations from teachers as well as short informational videos on college, career, support systems, and all things CHS. “Our hope is for families to continue to access this link throughout the school year in order to best support their students; ultimately, we want every member of our Senator family to feel engaged and involved in all aspects of the high school experience” Chambers said. ~ Contributed by CHS School Counselor Bridget Gordon-Johnson. For more information, please call her at 283-1633, or email her at bgordon@carson.k12.nv.us. For appointment links, go to the Digital Office: bit.ly/bgordonoffice.

CARSON CITY LIBRARY OFFERS MULTIPLE TEEN EVENTS

Check out the September Teen Events at the Carson City Library, 900 North Roop Street. Virtual Teen Library Council teens may earn volunteer hours helping with library programming. Hours are somewhat limited due to COVID restrictions. Teen volunteers must be between 14 and 17-years-old and may register by going to carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/6843008. Next is

Virtual Voter Registration Day, a program which covers why and how students vote. There will be some history, information about absentee mail-in ballots, registration deadlines, and how to vote during COVID. Register at carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/7091131. Finally, there is the DIY Observe the Moon Night, Sept. 26. Individuals and families may pick up a take-home kit from Sept. 21-25 to enjoy Observe the Moon Night, a national observance. Registration is only for the take-home kit; observation can happen whenever students want to do it. Register by going to carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/7056467.

CONNECT WITH THE OUTDOORS THROUGH GREAT BASIN OUTDOOR SCHOOL

Great Basin Outdoor School has several upcoming fall activities for students and parents to connect with the outdoors. Kids need the outdoors more than ever to ease some of the pandemic’s stress and isolation. Kids and families are invited to join GBOS this fall for safe socially distanced outings. Whether the children are learning in class or in front of a screen all day, they need to feel the sun and wind on their faces, to move their bodies, and to relish the joys and respect the science of the natural world. Science school is new and is especially for families who have chosen distance learning for safety but still want to give their kids the chance to learn in small groups, outdoors. Registration is strictly limited for safety. Guest scientists will share their expertise with standards-based activities each Tuesday and Friday morning Sept. 22 through Oct. 30, and venues will vary from the River School Farm on Fridays to Oxbow Nature Study Area or Galena Creek on Tuesdays. Hiking games, crafts, stories, and more will fill the afternoons. Fall break adventure day camp, Oct. 5 through 9, is at the River School Farm in Reno and will give elementary school students the chance to explore farm, riverbank, park, and trails. Activities revolve around a different science topic each day and include crafts, games, and stories. Teaching staff have science degrees, experience working with children, and are background checked. Enjoy kids and the outdoors? GBOS is screening volunteers to help out at Adventure Day Camp and at Science School Days. Send a resume and cover letter expressing relevant experience, interest, and references. Join the family-friendly hike at Galena Creek Sept. 19 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. To stay as safe as possible, group sizes will be limited by preregistration on the website, using face coverings, and spacing out for distance. There will be activities for the kids, and staff will help familiarize everyone with some local flora and fauna. Pocket field guides will be used to identify Tahoe area plants and animals. Cannot join the hike in person, complete a hike with one of the field guides, and support the work with a donation. For more information, and to register, go to greatbasin-os.org/. ~ Contributed by GBOS Board President, Sue Jacox.

AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING BEGINS MONDAY

Solutions tutoring, mandatory for failing freshman, will take place in-person and online beginning Sept. 21. There is academic support for Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, Health, Chemistry, English Language Learners, and Special Education. Mondays will offer Online Solutions tutoring with Ms. Hampton via the Solutions Google Classroom and Zoom whereas Tuesday through Friday will offer in-person tutoring from 2:05 to 4:00 p.m. Students will check in with Program Coordinator Hannah Etchison in room 163 at 2:05 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available. Students are only allowed to attend Solutions on their designated cohort days. There is a bus available running at half capacity (36 students). Morning Homework help will be offered by CHS Physical Education teacher Jared Hagar Tuesday through Friday from 6:40 to 7:40 a.m. The Google Classroom code is tpvpnv2. For more information, please call CHS Program Coordinator Hannah Etchison at 283-1688.

COLLEGE APPLICATIONS AND SCHOLARSHIPS

Senator Scholarship Scoop is coming soon to carsonhigh.com by clicking Academics, Counseling Department, and The Scoop on the left. The CHS Guidance Office is also there to help students by calling 283-1915 or emailing. Senators, check back regularly for updated information about college visits for the Class of 2021. University of Nevada Reno has some important upcoming visits. Sign up for UNR’s Zoom meeting on Monday, Sept. 28 at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 with CHS’s UNR recruiter: admissions.unr.edu/register/carson92820. To sign up for UNR’s Zoom meeting Oct. 26 at 10:00 a.m.: admissions.unr.edu/register/carson102620. To sign up for UNR’s Zoom meeting Nov. 30 at 10:00 a.m.: admissions.unr.edu/register/carson113020. For more information about visiting UNR in person, space is limited, so sign up now, especially for Nevada Bound, go to: http://www.unr.edu/visit.

NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY ANNUAL POSTER CONTEST

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, State Fire Marshal Division, is excited to hold its 4th annual poster contest. Winners of four categories will have their artwork featured on billboards, statewide. This year, as some schools are being held Online, the State Fire Marshal Division will accept submissions directly from schools and parents. The theme for Fire Prevention Week 2020, Oct. 4 through 10, is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen! Information is available at nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week. Contest rules are available at fire.nv.gov/pages/2020_Fire_Prevention_Poster_Contest/. Applicants will be accepted from four categories: Elementary, 1st through 4th Grades, Elementary, 5th and 6th Grades, middle school, and high school. Posters must be mailed to the NSFMD, Attention 2020 Fire Prevention Poster Contest, 107 Jacobsen Way Carson City, Nevada 89711 by Sept. 30, 2020. Winners will have their posters placed on billboards across Nevada. Each winner will receive a plaque from the NSFMD and recognition by the NFPA. They will be displayed at the Carson City State Fire Marshal’s Office and community outreach events as determined by the same entities and posted on billboards. For more information about the contest, please contact Danny Brennan at dbrennan@dps.state.nv.us, sfm@dps.state.nv.us, or call 775-684-7526.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Congratulations to 9th-grader Makenzie Fernandez as the CHS Student of the Week. According to her nominating teacher, Logan Flinchum, “Makenzie came into class with a great attitude and followed that up with a very strong work ethic.” Flinchum added, “She participates in class and works very hard.” Flinchum said he chose Makenzie because she came into high school with these traits, and they did not go unnoticed, especially after the crazy year students are having. Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Senior in the Spotlight is Jeremy Heaton. Jeremy is a dedicated student as well as a talented athlete. With a 4.9 overall GPA, Jeremy is very near the top of his class. He is a candidate for the AP Capstone diploma and earned his Career and Technical Education certification for Architecture and Civil Engineering. Throughout his CHS career, Jeremy has never earned a grade lower than an A. Even while at home, during the pandemic, Jeremy continued to work diligently in his classes. Jeremy is the type of athlete whom every coach desires to have on his team. He strives to do his best and live up to his coaches’ expectations both on and off the field. Jeremy has participated in football, wrestling, and track throughout high school. Although injuries did not allow him to compete in football last year, he works hard on his recovery and keeps his head held high, pushing himself to get back to the game he loves. Jeremy enjoys the outdoors; he likes running, hiking, camping, and spending time with his family. He hopes to attend the Air Force Academy next year where he would like to major in engineering and would eventually love to become a pilot. CHS administrators, teachers, and staff wish Jeremy the best of luck in all he does. Carson High School is proud of Jeremy Heaton. ~ Contributed by CHS Counselor Nicole Hendee.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS