Senators: $167 million for Nevada in transportation funding

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said Friday there is almost $167.5 million in transportation funding in the stimulus package for Nevada., including $3.7 million for Carson City.

The money is to be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus through transit grant programs.

“During this trying time, it is critical that Nevada’s system for transportation is active and well maintained,” the two Democrats said in a statement.

They said a fully functioning transportation system is vital for patients seeking care, front-line health care workers and first responders.

Carson City will receive a projected $3,725,309 and the Lake Tahoe region of California and Nevada, $8,664,857.

The lion’s share of the cash will go to Henderson at $112,263,863.

After that, the state department of Transportation will receive $21,789,259 and the City of Reno and adjoining areas of California $20,828,544.

Smaller amounts go to three Indian tribal groups with the Pyramid Paiutes getting $111,792, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony $97,465 and the Elko Band Council $12,419.