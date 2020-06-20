Senior menus for the week of June 22

Note: Menus for week of June 22 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Shrimp scampi, linguine noodles, V8 juice, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit

TUESDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, fresh orange, house salad, oatmeal raisin cookie, whole wheat bread

WEDNESDAY: Chile relleno, Spanish rice, steamed corn, refried beans, house salad, churro

THURSDAY: BLT, three-bean salad, cottage cheese, cranberry juice, pudding, whole wheat bread

FRIDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, cookie

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese bake, peas and carrots, veggie salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, pineapple

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef’s salad, Mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

WEDNESDAY: Naked chicken burrito bowl with black beans, green salad, sour cream, salsa, tortilla chips, fresh berry cup, cranberry juice

THURSDAY: Crab salad boat on whole wheat bun, broccoli grape salad, angel food cake, fresh orange wedges, apple juice

FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, Cracked Wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane: The center is offering pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal participants receive seven frozen meals, milk, a bag of fruits and veggies and snacks. They are asked to drive up to the doors of the center and a staff member will greet them. Pickup also is available at the James Lee Park GID building Wednesdays and the TRE Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, Cracked Wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: White chicken chili, cornbread, cucumbers in sour cream, mixed berries

TUESDAY: Lemon baked tilapia, au gratin potatoes, garden salad, pineapple chunks, roll

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight

THURSDAY: Beef stir fry, pineapple, brown rice, garden salad

FRIDAY: Grilled roast beef and Swiss, veggie pasta salad, barbecue chips, fruit cocktail

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, LF potato chips, fresh apple slices

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran roll, Smart Balance unsalted, mixed berry cup

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic tilapia, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad, fresh melon

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pop, orange juice

FRIDAY: Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, fruit salad, blueberry cake and ice cream