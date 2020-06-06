Senior menus for the week of June 8, 2020
Note: Menus for week of June 8 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, house salad, steamed Cali veggies, whole wheat hoagie roll
TUESDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, steamed white corn and peppers, melon cup
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, steamed peas, house salad, fresh apple
THURSDAY: Lemon baked cod, house salad, fresh fruit, ultimate potato soup, cherry crisp
FRIDAY: Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly cup, peanut butter cookie
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Chili dog on whole wheat bun, cheese, onions, baked chips, three-bean salad, watermelon
TUESDAY: Orange chicken rice bowl with brown rice, mini egg roll, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookie
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe, summer split pea salad, balsamic glazed carrots, banana
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup
FRIDAY: Clam chowder, veggie pita sandwich, honeydew and cantaloupe
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane
The center is offering pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal participants receive seven frozen meals, milk, a bag of fruits and veggies and snacks. They are asked to drive up to the doors of the center and a staff member will greet them. Pickup also is available at the James Lee Park GID building Wednesdays and the TRE Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, fat-free Italian dressing, California blend vegetables, garlic bread pears
TUESDAY: Orange chicken rice bowl with lentils and brown rice, mini egg roll, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookie
WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Quiche Lorraine with spinach, LS ham, cheese, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Orange chicken rice bowl with brown rice, mini egg roll, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookie
TUESDAY: Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, potato wedges, coleslaw, watermelon
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, fat-free Italian dressing, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, pears
THURSDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, Cracked Wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches
FRIDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach/French dressing, fresh fruit cup
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Sausage with pepper and onion, tortilla, ranch style beans, corn salad, Mandarin orange
TUESDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, bread, spiced applesauce
WEDNESDAY: Manicotti, breadstick, zucchini, Greek salad, apricots
THURSDAY: Sweet chili glazed salmon, asparagus, wild rice, banana, yogurt and berries
FRIDAY: Herb-baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight
THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet
FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail