Senior menus for the week of June 8, 2020

Note: Menus for week of June 8 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, house salad, steamed Cali veggies, whole wheat hoagie roll

TUESDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, steamed white corn and peppers, melon cup

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, steamed peas, house salad, fresh apple

THURSDAY: Lemon baked cod, house salad, fresh fruit, ultimate potato soup, cherry crisp

FRIDAY: Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly cup, peanut butter cookie

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chili dog on whole wheat bun, cheese, onions, baked chips, three-bean salad, watermelon

TUESDAY: Orange chicken rice bowl with brown rice, mini egg roll, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookie

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe, summer split pea salad, balsamic glazed carrots, banana

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, veggie pita sandwich, honeydew and cantaloupe

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane

The center is offering pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal participants receive seven frozen meals, milk, a bag of fruits and veggies and snacks. They are asked to drive up to the doors of the center and a staff member will greet them. Pickup also is available at the James Lee Park GID building Wednesdays and the TRE Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, fat-free Italian dressing, California blend vegetables, garlic bread pears

TUESDAY: Orange chicken rice bowl with lentils and brown rice, mini egg roll, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookie

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Quiche Lorraine with spinach, LS ham, cheese, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Orange chicken rice bowl with brown rice, mini egg roll, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookie

TUESDAY: Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, potato wedges, coleslaw, watermelon

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, fat-free Italian dressing, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, pears

THURSDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, Cracked Wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach/French dressing, fresh fruit cup

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Sausage with pepper and onion, tortilla, ranch style beans, corn salad, Mandarin orange

TUESDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, bread, spiced applesauce

WEDNESDAY: Manicotti, breadstick, zucchini, Greek salad, apricots

THURSDAY: Sweet chili glazed salmon, asparagus, wild rice, banana, yogurt and berries

FRIDAY: Herb-baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight

THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail