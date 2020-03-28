Senior menus for the week of March 30, 2020

Note: Menus for week of March 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, sliced peaches, lemon bar, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, house salad, applesauce, whole wheat bread

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Loaded pulled pork, stuffed sweet potatoes, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, margarine, peach cobbler

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, Cracked Wheat bread, Smart Balance unsalted

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish II, peas, brown rice, Cracked Wheat bread, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane: The center is offering pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal participants receive seven frozen meals, milk, a bag of fruits and veggies and snacks. They are asked to drive up to the doors of the center and a staff member will greet them. Pickup also is available at the James Lee Park GID building Wednesdays and the TRE Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Loaded pulled pork, stuffed sweet potatoes, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, margarine, peach cobbler

WEDNESDAY: Pork sloppy joe with whole wheat bun, baked beans, spinach, margarine, cottage cheese with pineapple

THURSDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, Cracked Wheat bread, Smart Balance unsalted, strawberries

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish II, peas, brown rice, Cracked Wheat bread, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and Swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, carrot raisin salad, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Italian sausage and tortellini soup with white beans, garden vegetable salad, garlic brad, orange juice

THURSDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, Cracked Wheat bread, Smart Balance, strawberries

FRIDAY: Flounder in cilantro sauce, Spanish rice, black beans, mixed greens salad, French dressing, mango orange cup

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Garlic bacon pasta, veggie mix, salad, pasta

TUESDAY: Grilled turkey and Swiss sandwich, celery sticks, cucumber salad, blueberry cobbler

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, garden salad, grapes, garlic toast

THURSDAY: Chicken etoufée, dirty rice, salad, banana-mango

FRIDAY: Baked salmon, buttered potatoes, red cabbage, orange spinach salad, ginger cookies

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Loaded pulled pork, stuffed sweet potatoes, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, margarine, peach cobbler

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian, 7-Grain Bread, spiced applesauce

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish II, peas, brown rice, Cracked Wheat bread, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes