Senior menus for the week of May 11, 2020

Note: Menus for week of May 11 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Turkey chili, steamed mixed veggies, ambrosia, cornbread

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garlic breadstick, fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Baked pork chop, mashed sweet potato, green beans, whole wheat bread, cookie

FRIDAY: Reuben sandwich with sauerkraut, house salad, pudding

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup

TUESDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, orange

WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella on French roll, mixed bean and fresh vegetable salad, potato wedges, pineapple chunks

THURSDAY: Fish sandwich with cheese on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce

FRIDAY: Polish dog on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked chips, baked beans, mixed fruit cup

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane: The center is offering pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal participants receive seven frozen meals, milk, a bag of fruits and veggies and snacks. They are asked to drive up to the doors of the center and a staff member will greet them. Pickup also is available at the James Lee Park GID building Wednesdays and the TRE Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup

TUESDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, orange

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Fish sandwich with cheese on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce

FRIDAY: Polish dog on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked chips, baked beans, mixed fruit cup

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Patty melt on rye bread, baked beans, baked potato chips, carrot salad, mixed fruit

TUESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

WEDNESDAY: Lemon garlic fish, fresh spinach, orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat roll with margarine, fresh apple slices, tartar sauce

THURSDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella on French roll, vegetable salad, potato wedges, pineapple chunks

FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10 a.m., closed at 11 a.m.: French toast/syrup, bacon, watermelon, V8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken strips, barbecue beans, corn salad, celery and carrots with ranch

TUESDAY: Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots, garden salad, cantaloupe

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew with noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup

THURSDAY: Shrimp pasta alfredo, squash, garlic toast, marinated tomatoes

FRIDAY: Chili cheese dog, onion rings, coleslaw, pineapple chunks

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini/tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella on French roll, mixed bean and fresh vegetable salad, potato wedges, pineapple chunks

THURSDAY: Polish dog on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked chips, baked beans, mixed fruit cup

FRIDAY: Lemon garlic fish, fresh spinach, orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh apple slices, tartar sauce