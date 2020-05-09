Senior menus for the week of May 11, 2020
Note: Menus for week of May 11 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Turkey chili, steamed mixed veggies, ambrosia, cornbread
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garlic breadstick, fresh fruit
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Baked pork chop, mashed sweet potato, green beans, whole wheat bread, cookie
FRIDAY: Reuben sandwich with sauerkraut, house salad, pudding
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup
TUESDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, orange
WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella on French roll, mixed bean and fresh vegetable salad, potato wedges, pineapple chunks
THURSDAY: Fish sandwich with cheese on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce
FRIDAY: Polish dog on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked chips, baked beans, mixed fruit cup
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane: The center is offering pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal participants receive seven frozen meals, milk, a bag of fruits and veggies and snacks. They are asked to drive up to the doors of the center and a staff member will greet them. Pickup also is available at the James Lee Park GID building Wednesdays and the TRE Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup
TUESDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, orange
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches
THURSDAY: Fish sandwich with cheese on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce
FRIDAY: Polish dog on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked chips, baked beans, mixed fruit cup
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Patty melt on rye bread, baked beans, baked potato chips, carrot salad, mixed fruit
TUESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
WEDNESDAY: Lemon garlic fish, fresh spinach, orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat roll with margarine, fresh apple slices, tartar sauce
THURSDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella on French roll, vegetable salad, potato wedges, pineapple chunks
FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10 a.m., closed at 11 a.m.: French toast/syrup, bacon, watermelon, V8
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken strips, barbecue beans, corn salad, celery and carrots with ranch
TUESDAY: Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots, garden salad, cantaloupe
WEDNESDAY: Beef stew with noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup
THURSDAY: Shrimp pasta alfredo, squash, garlic toast, marinated tomatoes
FRIDAY: Chili cheese dog, onion rings, coleslaw, pineapple chunks
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini/tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum
WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella on French roll, mixed bean and fresh vegetable salad, potato wedges, pineapple chunks
THURSDAY: Polish dog on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked chips, baked beans, mixed fruit cup
FRIDAY: Lemon garlic fish, fresh spinach, orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh apple slices, tartar sauce