Sertoma Coat Drive barrels in Carson City are brimming over

Donations of hats also are being accepted during the coat drive.

Courtesy

The Sertoma Coat Drive is in full operation for its fourth year of collecting and distributing clothing to the people in the community who are without warm outerwear.

With 19 blue barrels in Carson Valley and seven in Carson City, everyone who wants to donate new and gently used coats, blankets, and warm outerwear is finding a donation spot. Individuals and groups are discovering creative ways to make their contributions.

As of Dec. 4, more than 1,000 coats have been donated.

“We really didn’t know what to expect in the way of contributions in 2020. Carson City and Douglas County residents have always been generous with their donations,” says Eileen Behr, Sertoma Coat Drive co-chair. “Last year we collected and distributed 2,000 coats and a total of 5,503 warm items. This year, we hope people cleaned out their closets during the quarantine and are just waiting to give us their coats, sweaters, knit hats, and gloves. New socks are always needed. I know that our barrel hosting locations are eager to participate this year and some new locations reached out to us asking if they could get involved. This has become a great all-community event.”

The ladies of the Carson City Senior Center donated close to 100 knitted and crocheted hats that they made during the summer. Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School in Gardnerville and Harrah’s in Lake Tahoe are holding their own in-house coat drives and giving the donations to the Sertoma Coat Drive for distribution.

Many coats in the donation barrels are new with tags showing that people are picking up an extra coat or two for donation while they are doing their Christmas shopping. Financial donations are also welcome to allow the Coat Drive committee to buy additional items.

All donations go to organizations and agencies in Carson City and Douglas Counties that distribute to those in need. The organizations that are receiving coats, jackets, hats, gloves, socks, and blankets from the Coat Drive are seeing an uptick in families and individuals who need their help. The list of organizations that are receiving the donations are on the Carson Valley Sertoma website.

The barrel locations in Carson City are Guild Mortgage, Trader Joe’s, Carson City Library, Carson City Senior Center, Tractor Supply Co, Benson Feed & Tack, and 7-11 on Hwy 50. The drive runs through January.

For Carson Valley locations and information go to the Sertoma website, http://www.CarsonValleySertoma.org or email sertomacvnv@gmail.com.