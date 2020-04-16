Settelmeyer calls on Sisolak to talk about re-opening Nevada

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Gardnerville, this week sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak asking him to begin explaining to the public and Legislature his plan to re-open Nevada’s businesses and the economy.

“I understand the need to remain focused on the health and well-being of our residents, but it is also our duty to provide the public with clarity and specifics about Nevada’s plan for health and economic recovery,” he said. “It is not too early to begin this conversation. Nevadans are hurting, families, educators and small businesses need to plan for tomorrow.”

He said he would like to hear from the governor on the likelihood that the stay at home order closing schools, businesses, gaming and outdoor recreation will be extended beyond April 30.

He said families need to know what the deadline for deciding if schools will re-open is and whether there is a priority for different non-essential businesses to be able to open again.

“I hope and expect the governor can provide clarity into these critical matters as we look toward recovery,” Settelmeyer said in his letter.