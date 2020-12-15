Seven COVID-19 deaths reported in Carson City and Lyon County

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 7 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A female Carson City resident in her 100’s

A male Carson City resident in his 80’s

A male Carson City resident in his 80’s

A male Lyon County resident in his 90’s

A male Lyon County resident in his 70’s

A make Carson City resident in his 80’s

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s

CCHHS is also reporting 77 new cases and 20 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 7,541, with 3,439 recoveries and 79 deaths; 4,023 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 4,028 2,167 1,822 39 Douglas County 1,619 932 677 10 Lyon County 1,829 897 904 28 Storey County 65 27 36 2 TOTAL 7,541 4,023 3,439 79

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

COVID-19 Vaccine

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and the Quad-County Public Health Preparedness Program (QCPHP) have been working with state and local partners to plan for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The State of Nevada has created a tiered system for vaccine distribution under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The tiered process focuses on critical populations, those most at risk, front line workers, and those most likely to be exposed to the virus initially to mitigate the burden of disease to the public. CCHHS is following the tiers set by the State of Nevada. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit our website https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/covid-19-vaccine/.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/16/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 12/18/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.