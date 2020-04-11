Seven new COVID-19 cases in Carson City region

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Saturday seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 40, with 11 recoveries, 29 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

A female Carson City resident in her 50s

A female Carson City resident in her 40s

A male Carson City resident in his 50s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 20 14 6 0 Douglas County 10 6 4 0 Lyon County 10 9 1 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 40 29 11 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.