Seven new COVID-19 cases reported on April 25

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting seven new positive cases and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 82, with 28 recoveries and one death, 53 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s

A male Carson City resident in his 50s

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A female Carson City resident in her 20s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 37 23 13 1 Douglas County 19 9 10 0 Lyon County 26 21 5 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 82 53 28 1

There are two Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.