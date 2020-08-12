Seven veterans honored at July’s unaccompanied service

A member of the Nevada Army National Guard honor guard presents the U.S. flag to Jane Ballek.

Steve Ranson/LVN

The Nevada Veterans Coalition recently conducted an unaccompanied military service for seven veterans at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Five Army veterans and two from the Navy received full military honors during the 30-minute ceremony. Those honored included Sgt. First Class Erwin Atkins, Army; Spec. 4 Colvin Floyd, Army; Spec. 4 Keith Gillanders, Army; Pfc. Dale Howell, Army; Sgt. Louis Nowak, Army; RDSA John Shaver, Navy; and Robert Stevenson, Navy.