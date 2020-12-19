Several people sleeping where they shouldn’t, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 11:30 a.m., Walter Stout, 39, was arrested on drug charges after deputies stopped him on Carson Street to serve an outstanding warrant. A search of his person found a small amount of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

SUNDAY

• At 1:36 a.m., Shannon Waski, 25, was arrested on drug charges after a deputy found her and another person asleep in their vehicle on Carson River Road. The arrest report says she gave permission to search the vehicle and the deputy found meth and paraphernalia in her purse along with a bottle of Xanax pills. She was arrested on the possession charges along with possession of a prescription drug without a prescription. Bail was set at $6,000.

MONDAY

• At 4:25 a.m., Jason Emery, 43, was arrested on multiple felony counts after deputies were called to Casino Fandango for a report of a man sleeping in the casino who had dropped a baggie containing a white powder on the floor next to his seat.

Deputies confronted him in the men’s room where the arrest report says he was flushing items down the toilet. Based on video surveillance, he was charged with possession of meth. In addition, he was charged with possessing four VISA cards belonging to other people. His bail was set at $22,500. In addition, his girlfriend Jonalyn Hernandez, 28, was arrested after dispatch reported two outstanding warrants for her arrest. A search of her person found both heroin and a tooter straw. She was arrested on the drug charges and outstanding warrants. Her bail was set at $9,340.

• At 7:10 p.m., a 39-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to Roop and Winnie for a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. He was charged with inhaling a solvent to get high after cans of the solvent were found in the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,000.

TUESDAY

• At 1:39 a.m., a 25-year-old man was arrested on three outstanding contempt warrants after a traffic stop for an expired registration. Bail totaled $9,000.