Several protests throughout downtown Carson Saturday afternoon

A few separate protests took place throughout downtown Carson City Saturday morning and afternoon.

On Carson Street, Black Lives Matter protesters took to the blocks in front of the Legislature building while “No Mask” and counter-protesters also lined up.

Verbal altercations either subsided on their own or were separated by Carson City police.

State workers union protests also took place in front of the Governor’s Mansion Saturday morning.

Supporters wearing green shirts with AFSCME Local 4041 voiced their concerns over the state’s proposed budget changes.