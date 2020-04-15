Sheriff: Human remains found in Storey County

Human remains were discovered on a remote area of Storey County on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Storey County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said the sheriff’s office recovered human skeletal remains near the head of Lagomasino Canyon.

The remains were found by a hiker and appeared to have been there for several years.

Investigators are seeking to identify the person and determine the manner of death. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Mendoza, at 775-847-0959.