Sheriff: Man shot during Carson City home invasion

A man was shot during a home invasion in Carson City on Thursday morning, according to a Carson City Sheriff’s Office news release.

At approximately 8:11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a patient at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot to the hand, according to the release.

On arrival, deputies were informed by the victim that three unknown persons forced their way into his home at the 1500 block of Stanford Drive and shot him.

The assailants fled immediately and the victim transported himself to the hospital.

Investigators have been on scene at Stafford Drive throughout the day processing the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 887- COPS (2677).