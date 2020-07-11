Sheriff says Carson City crime down for first 6 months of 2020

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong on Thursday released a report showing that overall crime decreased 6 percent in the first six months of 2020 compared with the same periods of 2018 and 2019.

He said that is the first report using the National Incident Based Reporting System so he pointed out that compared with data from the previous Uniform Crime Reporting system, the comparison is a little vague.

He said Carson suffered a surprising increase in crimes against persons including assaults, homicides, kidnapping and sex offenses in June — a 20 percent jump from May. But he said overall in the first six months of 2020 the rate of those crimes was down by 23 percent.

He said simple assaults make up two-thirds of those crimes.

Property crimes including burglary, vandalism, embezzlement, fraud, robbery and larceny were up 33 percent in June compared to May. But the numbers were still down 12 percent from 2019 and down 8 percent from 2018.

Furlong said vandalism and larceny combined for 53 percent of all those crimes.

Crimes against Society, he said, is a new category. They include animal cruelty, drug crimes, pornography, prostitution and weapons crimes.

Furlong said from May to June, those crimes jumped by 36 percent over 2019 and 33 percent over 2018.

He said drug and narcotics offenses account for fully 91 percent of that category.

Lesser offenses such as disorderly conduct, DUI, liquor violations, public drunkenness, bad checks, trespassing and other misdemeanors were also down by 27 percent for the first six months of this year.

But he said that number also jumped from May to June, rising 44 percent.

“We are just halfway through the year but on a very positive good pace,” Furlong said.