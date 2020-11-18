Sheriff’s office looking for missing Carson City teen

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile.

On Nov. 11, Aiden Gordon, 17, ran away from his home in Carson City. Gordon is believed to be in the Reno/Sparks area and recently visited the Rancho San Rafael skate park.

Gordon last spoke to his mother on Tuesday, Nov. 17 via mobile phone. Gordon does not have any medical problems and is not considered at risk.

Gordon is a white male. He is approximately 5’3” and is 130 pounds. He has blonde, curly hair and brown eyes.

Gordon was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. His whereabouts are unknown and he may have access to a vehicle courtesy of an unidentified female in her 20s with dark hair who picked him up him Carson City on Nov. 11.

The vehicle Gordon was last seen in was a silver sedan driven by the unidentified female.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-6738.