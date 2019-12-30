Sheriff’s office seeks help finding runaway juvenile

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile male. LaDarian Daniels, 15, was last seen in Carson City at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 28. LaDarian also might be around the Rosewood Lakes Apartments in Reno or in Carson City.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch at 775-887-2677, Investigation Division Det. Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. The case number is 2019-8689.