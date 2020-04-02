Sherwin Williams paint company donates masks, gloves to state

Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced that Sherwin-Williams paint company is donating masks and gloves to supply first responders and healthcare workers in Nevada.

Ford said he and his First Assistant Kyle George helped facilitate the donation. He praised the company for its generosity. The donation consists of N95 respirator masks and 1,500 nitrile gloves to the state.

“Sherwin-Williams applauds the work of all first responders who are always there for us, particularly now,” said Jim Jaye, head of the company’s corporate communications.