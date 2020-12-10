She’s charged with domestic battery, he’s charged with DUI, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 6:12 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery after her boyfriend crashed their vehicle on Highway 50. Her bail was set at $3,000. The boyfriend was charged with DUI and taken into custody by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

• At 7:46 p.m., Jacob Wenner, 29, was arrested after deputies were called to the Super 8 Motel for a report of a domestic battery. The arrest report says she had serious bruising on her face and that he had taken her cellphone and pulled the phone plug out of the wall before going to get more alcohol. He was charged with domestic battery 1st offense, false imprisonment and felony preventing a victim from reporting a crime. Bail was set at $10,500.

SATURDAY

• At 1:48 a.m., Angela Ordneal, 41, was arrested on Industrial Park Drive after deputies responded to a report of a woman walking in the street shouting. A background check showed she had an outstanding felony warrant issued in Arizona. Bail was set at $25,000.

• At 7:04 p.m., Levi Wood, 34, was arrested after deputies responded to the 99 cent store on William Street for a report of a hysterical woman customer. She told deputies Levi was her son and was having a mental breakdown because child protective services had taken his son away. She said he took her cellphone and broke it. When deputies went to the residence, he refused to come out, attempted to flee and resisted officers. He was charged with felony preventing a victim from reporting a crime, destruction of property and resisting. Bail was set at $6,500.

SUNDAY

• At 5:07 p.m., a 44-year-old aircraft mechanic was arrested after a traffic stop on Roop Street for an expired registration. He was also charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI, no vehicle insurance and a deferred sentence violation for possessing bottles of alcohol. Bail was set at $4,650.

• At 11:23 p.m., a man was arrested on Thompson Street after a caller reported hearing a loud noise outside and saw a damaged vehicle driving away. The deputy spotted a gray Mercury with front end damage. The arrest report says the driver had a pistol in his coat pocket and smelled of alcohol. He was jailed on charges of DUI 1st alcohol, hit and run and carrying a concealed weapon.