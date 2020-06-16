Shirtless, tossing rocks at cars, and arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 8:46 p.m., Taunie Stromer was arrested on a DUI charge after deputies responded to a possibly intoxicated driver in a white SUV on south Carson Street. She was charged with DUI 1st offense, possession of paraphernalia and controlled drugs as well as battery on a protected person for resisting officers. Bail was set at $7,000.

THURSDAY

7:10 p.m., Robert Dunbar, 33, was arrested in the parking lot of O’Reilly auto parts after a report that he was in possession of throwing knives. A search of his person found meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 8 p.m., a 29-year-old delivery driver was arrested on a charge of violating a temporary restraining order for going to the residence of the victim and banging on the door of the Peakwood Court residence. His bail was set at $2,500.

• At 9:12 p.m., Mark Cuellar, 40, was charged with drug crimes after deputies went to the Frontier Motel on Carson Street to serve a Parole and Probation warrant. He was also charged with obstruction. The arrest report says deputies found meth and paraphernalia during the arrest. Bail was set at $4,000 with a no bail hold on the P&P hold.

• At 9:12 p.m., Allen Parkins, 21, was arrested after deputies were called to an address on Long Street. The arrest report states she admitted to being in possession of meth and paraphernalia. She was also charged with bail violations. Bail was set at $6,500.

• At 9:25 p.m., Kesa Pascal, 41, was arrested at a Long Street address on drug charges after the arrest report states she admitted having drug paraphernalia on her person. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

FRIDAY

• At 12:37 a.m., a 27-year-old transient was arrested after a traffic stop for no license plate and other violations. After a background check he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of suspended sentence conditions and violation of parole by failing to register as an ex-felon. He was held without bail.

• At 2:26 p.m., Brent Martin, 24, and Ian Leftwich, 24, were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Bath for a broken taillight. The arrest report says the deputy was familiar with both men from prior contacts. The vehicle was searched after deputies spotted drug paraphernalia in the driver’s side door pocket. Martin was charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin as well as paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, a revoked license, the broken taillight and violation of bail conditions. His bail was set at $13,525. Leftwich was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. His bail was set at $3,500.

• At 3:18 p.m., Robert Reeves, 33, was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia after a traffics stop for running a stop sign. He was charged with two traffic violations as well. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Bail was set at $3,540.

• At 5:12 p.m., Joseph Fontaine, 41, was arrested on Carson Street after a deputy recognized him and dispatch confirmed him as an ex-felon. He was also charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $6,150.

• At 6:54 p.m., Brandi Cargil, 39, was arrested at the Rodeway Inn after deputies spotted drugs and paraphernalia in the room along with a child. She was also charged with child abuse/neglect. Bail was set at $43,500.

• At 10:30 p.m., a 33-year-old was arrested on a warrant charging petit larceny after he was spotted in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn. Bail was set at $300.

SATURDAY

• At 2:02 p.m., a 32-year-old was arrested at his Sherman Lane address on a warrant charging probation violations. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 5:32 p.m., a Carson woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol and child endangerment after her daughter called deputies saying her mom was driving crazy and had dropped her off downtown before leaving. The vehicle was stopped at Robinson and Mountain streets. Bail was set at $2,000.

• At 7:10 p.m., Timothy Kane, 35 was arrested after deputies responded to the Quick Stop on Roop for a report of a shirtless man throwing rocks at passing cars.

SUNDAY

• At 5:34 a.m., a 32-year-old Sparks man was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant after deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary at an address on North Carson Street. His bail was set at $1,645.

• At 5:34 a.m., Alexis Covarrubias, 21, and Francisco Torres Galicia, 28, were charged with burglary after two victims at the Frontier Motel reported they were attacked by two men who entered their room. According to the arrest report, they positively identified the defendants. Bail was set at $25,000 apiece.

• At 5:20 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was booked on a charge of violating temporary protective order barring her from the Carson City Inn. Bail was set at $3,000. The arrest report described him as incoherent and rambling. When the deputy approached to take him into custody on a legal hold, he ran and disappeared. A few minutes later, deputies were dispatched to Hot Springs and Pine where they found Kane again and arrested him. He initially gave deputies the wrong name, resulting in a felony charge of false ID to avoid prosecution. He was also charged with resisting arrest, two counts of trespassing, violation of suspended sentence conditions and another warrant issued in Fallon. Bail was set at $13,650.