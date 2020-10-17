Shoe Tree Brewing Co. earns gold & bronze medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival

Coco Burrito (Gold) & Stoutacus (Bronze) recognized at world’s largest professional beer competition

Shoe Tree Brewing Co. was awarded Gold and Bronze medals at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, presented by the Brewers Association. The best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony Friday, October 16, hosted on The Brewing Network.

Shoe Tree Brewing Co. was recognized in the Specialty Beer Category for its Coco Burrito and in the Imperial Stout Category for Stoutacus. Coco Burrito is a Porter brewed with cocoa nibs, vanilla, peanuts and Choco Tacos. Stoutacus is an Imperial Stout that weighs in at 11.6% ABV and has notes of plums, raisin, coffee and toffee. Shoe Tree Brewing Co. is a 7 barrel brewery located in Carson City, NV that prides itself in brewing both traditional and experimental beers.

“Super proud of all the hard work our brew team put in to bring these medals home!” said Jeff Young, Owner & Brewmaster at Shoe Tree Brewing Co.

Judges for the 34th edition of the celebrated competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place.

“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced, so we hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”

For more information on the GABF competition, including a complete 2020 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.