Shop Small Saturday: Carson City urges residents to help local businesses

While Carson City may be on a pause, residents, and visitors are encouraged to safely support small businesses, every day not just on Small Business Saturday, Nov.28. As of today, retailers must adhere to the 50% capacity limits, alternatively, many businesses use online marketplace platforms, which may be more convenient. The COVID- 19 impact left many small businesses reliant on online platforms to maintain sales.

A great way to locate Carson City’s small businesses is to visit:

carsoncitychamber.com

downtowncarson.org

visitcarsoncity.com

carsoncitymall.com

These sites provide shoppers a great resource for linking small business sites into a central location. If you choose to visit in person, businesses are required to determine and limit the number of shoppers and impose mask compliance. Please understand these mandates are to limit the spread of the virus and businesses must do this to stay open.

For the next three weeks, restaurants, bars, and casinos are now limiting indoor and outdoor capacity to 25 percent. In order to better accommodate capacity limits restaurants and bars will need to necessitate reservations. Masks will always be required to be worn except while eating and drinking. Only parties of 4 will be allowed to be seated at tables. Temperature checks may be conducted before entering or being seated. As always, residents and visitors are encouraged to carryout at their favorite eateries.

Businesses currently holding a valid business license within Carson City are eligible to apply for personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitation supplies in order to facilitate compliance with public health measures. The City must use the funds by Dec. 30, 2020; supplies will continue to be ordered as long as funds are available. Visit carson.org/ppe to apply for supply assistance. For application assistance call (775) 887-2100.

“We all have a responsibility to reduce the spread in our community and our neighboring communities,” said City Manager Nancy Paulson. “We need to encourage each other and hold ourselves accountable by routinely practicing these safety measures.” The City is committed to the COVID – 19 response efforts, for information about COVID-19, visit gethealthycarsoncity.org.