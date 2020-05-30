Sierra Lutheran honors 2020 graduates

Jennifer, Carlton, and Emma Carnes.

Sierra Lutheran High School launched its Graduation Week celebration May 23 with members of the school’s faculty and administration delivering congratulatory signs to the Class of 2020.

To honor its 28 graduates, administrators and teachers surprised its Seniors Class by personally delivering lawn signs to each student and taking pictures of them with their signs to kick-off Graduation Week, which will culminate with a drive-in graduation on May 30 in the SLHS parking lot.

“We think so much of the Class of 2020 and wanted to express that by taking time to personally congratulate them on their four years of hard work,” Executive Director Brian Underwood said. “We are so grateful to Stacy Trivitt at Allstate Insurance, Karl Moe and Two Stone Slab & Tile, Kyle Rush and Guild Mortgage, The Koerner Group with ReMax, Trish Ve of Optima Advertising, and Optimum Offset for sponsoring this generous recognition of the Class of 2020. Both our seniors and these supportive members of our community are to be commended for their enduring spirit during this difficult time.”

Sierra Lutheran will host a graduation ceremony Saturday with the graduates and their families parked next to the stage with audio coming through an FM transmitter provided by Hilltop Community Church. The program will include traditional elements of student speakers, music, Scripture readings, and a keynote speech by Vice Principal Kitty Murphy. Graduates will process with social distancing to receive their diplomas and then proceed to individually marked areas for the turning of tassels and a cap toss, which will be captured by drone footage taken by Mountain Ascent Media.

“We are very grateful to our seniors, senior parents, Hilltop Community Church, and other community partners who are collaborating to make this ceremony a reality in a safe, yet memorable way,” Underwood said.