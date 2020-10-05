Sierra Lutheran senior earns national academic honor

Sierra Lutheran High School senior Andreas Gilson has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Courtesy

A letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program, which conducts the program, was presented to Gilson on Thursday by SLHS Principal Tami Seddon following the school’s weekly chapel.

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students across the country are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers out of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking part in the 2019 PSAT.

“I’m honored, that’s for sure,” Gilson said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m very glad to have been acknowledged.

Gilson, who also plays violin for the school’s worship leadership team and also serves as a student discipleship group leader on campus will now be eligible to receive a wide range of scholarships from corporations and organizations across the country.

“The students and staff of Sierra Lutheran are exceptionally proud of Andreas,” Sierra Lutheran executive director Brian Underwood said. “His academic drive and his Christian witness have earned him the universal respect of his peers, as well as the faculty and staff. The Lord has great things in store for Andreas.”

SLHS is ranked by Niche among the top 10 private schools in the state.