Sierra Lutheran students’ PSAT scores among highest in the nation

Sierra Lutheran High School juniors Caleb Dries and Andreas Gilson scored in the top 2.5 percent of juniors in the region on the PSAT/NMSQT test, making them eligible to participate in the College Board National Recognition Programs.

Gilson, who qualified in the rural tier, and Dries, who qualified in the rural and Hispanic-American tiers, have been invited to participate in the College Board National Recognition Programs. This classification acknowledges academically exceptional students for colleges across the country. Only students who score amongst the highest nationally on the PSAT/NMSQT and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year are eligible for this consideration.

“It is a pleasure to see Caleb and Andreas earning national recognition for their academic accomplishments,” SLHS Principal Dr. Tami Seddon said. “They both have shown the capability to excel academically at Sierra Lutheran High School. We hope this award will open doors for their bright futures.”

Dries also qualified as a Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Of the approximately 3.5 million juniors across the United States who sit for the PSAT/NMSQT, only two-thirds of the approximately 50,000 high scorers receive Commended status.

“Both Caleb and Andreas are outstanding juniors with bright futures,” SLHS College & Career Planning Director Jenny Cochran said. “They began their journey with the PSAT sophomore year and improved their scores substantially this year. We are very proud of their dedication to their academics and pre-collegiate work.”

Sierra Lutheran High School is ranked by Niche among the top 10 private schools in the state.