Sierra Nevada Realtors donates $3,000 to Carson Tahoe Health Foundation

Sierra Nevada Realtors has donated $3,000 to Carson Tahoe Health Foundation’s annual Hopefest event, according to a news release.

Many of SNR’s members and affiliates came together to ensure the organization’s long history of supporting Hopefest wouldn’t be interrupted despite having to cancel its annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser.

SNR would like to thank the following members and affiliates for contributing to this year’s donation:

Stephen Lincoln of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates Kathy Tatro of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates Western Title; First Centennial Title; Ticor Title; Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate; Mary Jo Brummer of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates Colette Burau RE/MAX Realty Affiliates; Josh Burau Construction.

Members of SNR hail from rural Northern Nevada, including Carson City, Douglas County, Storey County, Churchill County, and Lyon County. These members are real estate agents dedicated to improving their communities and serving their clients in the most professional and ethical way possible.

SNR often tackles community service projects and holds many fundraising events each year benefitting local youth organizations and other local nonprofits. SNR also serves the community as a resource for information about the real estate market.

Keep your eyes peeled for next year’s Cornhole Tournament signup to help SNR with its annual donation to Carson Tahoe Health Foundation’s Hopefest event.