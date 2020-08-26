Sierra Nevada Realtors elects 2021 board

For Sierra Nevada Realtors, election season is over. The association, whose members serve rural Northern Nevada areas including Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville, Dayton, and Fallon, just held elections for its 2021 Board of Directors.

Next year’s board members include:

President: Robert Bartshe (RE/MAX Professionals)

President Elect: Jeanne Koerner* (RE/MAX Realty Affiliates)

Past President: Claudia Saavedra (Charles Kitchen Realty)

Treasurer: Sandee Smith (RE/MAX Professionals)

Secretary: Toni Crabtree** (Smith Valley Realty)

Carson City Director: John Brummer* (RE/MAX Affiliates)

Carson City Director: Meghan LoPresti* (RCM Realty Group)

Douglas County Director: Gregory Cremeans* (Intero Real Estate)

Douglas County Director: Steven Bohler (Pinion Pines Realty)

Lyon County Director: Christie Fernquest** (Valley Realty & Management) Churchill County Director: Shannon Nelson (Berney Realty)

Lake Director: Torry Johnson (Chase International)

Affiliate Director: Christine Burau* (Western Title)

SNR would like to thank these dedicated members for their service to the association. Each board member will volunteer to making the association and the community a better place.

The annual give back event is coming up. Each year, SNR members gather to pick up trash, paint or otherwise improve unsightly areas. This year’s event will be Sept. 10.

SNR raised over $20,000 last year for community causes. The association donated to Special Olympics, participated in Carson Tahoe Health’s Hopefest, collected pet supplies for Pets of the Homeless, and raised money for scholarships and for teens struggling with homelessness. Dedication to community is a central tenet of the association’s goals.

Note: an asterisk denotes those members who are newly elected to the Board for 2021. Two asterisks denote those members who were just re-elected for a second term. All others were previously elected and are continuing to serve their terms.