Silver Springs resident dies in Mound House crash

A 73-year-old Silver Springs resident died on Wednesday after a crash at US-50 and Highlands Drive in Mound House.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said at about 3:40 p.m., a green 1999 Honda CR-V and red 2011 Subaru Legacy were traveling eastbound on US-50. The Legacy slowed to make a right turn onto Highlands Drive. For unknown reasons, the CR-V crossed into the travel lane occupied by the Legacy and struck the left rear of the vehicle. The CR-V overturned several times, ejecting the driver and sole occupant, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the CR-V was identified as Syrril Baker, a 73-year-old Silver Springs resident. Baker died at the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to this crash, anyone with information should contact ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #200400688.

On Thursday, a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle was reported at about 4:30 p.m. The NHP says the accident occurred at US 50 eastbound at Lyon County mile marker 3. The motorcycle rider was transported for injuries.