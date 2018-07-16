Silver State Model T Ford Club to meet in Carson City July 17

The Silver State Model T Ford Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 at Red's Old 395 Grill, 10455 S. Carson St. in Carson City.

Optional no-host dinner precedes the meeting at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Model T Ford cars or trucks is welcome to attend.

This club is organized to have fun, go on tours and help each other with our Model Ts. Spouses are also welcome.

For information, call club president Matt Thurston at 775-266-1180 or Wendell Newman at 775-721-7949.