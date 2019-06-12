Single lane closures Saturday on Carson City’s South Stewart

Single lane closures will take place on South Stewart in Carson City Street June 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the roadway as part of a project to install pedestrian safety improvements.

Since the project began on May 6, intermittent lane, roadway shoulder and sidewalk closures have taken place, primarily during daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, as sidewalk and other pedestrian safety improvements have been installed.

A Saturday single lane closure will take place on both directions of South Stewart Street between Little Lane and South Carson Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday as NDOT resurfaces the southern end of South Stewart Street as a partnered continuation of a Carson City project to repave other sections of South Stewart Street.

Electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons which will soon be activated on South Stewart Street at Little Lane.

Overhead LED street lighting and sidewalk ramps are being installed in certain pedestrian crossing areas for enhanced accessibility and visibility.

On South Stewart Street near Wright Way a new crosswalk and electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons are being installed on South Stewart Street mid-block between Little Lane and Wright Way.

The improvements by contractor Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. will help enhance safety for pedestrians traveling across the highway between residences and businesses and restaurants.

NDOT is also installing similar pedestrian safety enhancements on U.S. 50 in Carson City, Gardnerville and Dayton. The improvements are part of the approximately $10 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates to pedestrian safety improvements every year.