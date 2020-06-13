Sisolak announces distribution of CARES Act cash to local governments

Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered the distribution of $148 million in CARES Act funding to 16 Nevada counties.

The money goes to local governments with populations of less than 500,000. The only two entities with more people than that are Clark County and the City of Las Vegas. They receive their money directly from the federal government.

Sisolak said the money is designed to help local governments with unanticipated expenditures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will help recoup expanses already incurred as well as expenses going forward.

“COVID-19 has spared no corner of the state with its devastating physical and economic impacts,” Sisolak said. He said the state’s quick action helped slow the spread of the virus and save lives. Now it’s time to begin the financial recovery, he said.

Of that total, Carson City will receive a bit more than $10.21 million and Douglas County $8.93 million.

The lion’s share will go to Washoe County at $86.1 million, half that — $46.7 million to Reno and the rest to the county itself and Sparks.

Lyon County will receive $10.5 million split between the county, Fernley and Yerington.

Elko County and its four municipalities — Carlin, Elko, Wells and Wendover — will get a total of $9.6 million.

Churchill County and Fallon will split $4.54 million.

The smallest distribution will go to Esmeralda County, home to the state’s largest gold mines and, per capita, the wealthiest jurisdiction in Nevada, at just $159,428.