Sisolak asks visitors, returning Nevadans to self-quarantine for 14 days

Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a travel advisory asking visitors and Nevadans returning to the Silver State to self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of the virus.

“We know this virus does not spread on its own so we need everyone, Nevadans and travelers, to take preventive measures to help flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

Sisolak also urged those travelers and returning Nevadans not to have any contact with people who aren’t members of their household.

He said Nevadans should avoid non-essential travel during this period, especially to places where the Center for Disease Control has issued travel advisories.

He said the advisory does not apply to healthcare, public health, public safety, transportation and essential food supply workers.