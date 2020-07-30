Sisolak calls Nevada Legislature into Special Session Friday morning

Nevada lawmakers will return to Carson City at 9 a.m. Friday morning for another special session.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a formal proclamation Thursday evening.

The proclamation calls for the legislature to:

Address criminal and social justice policy reform

Work to ensure Nevadans, businesses, workers and the unemployed have the support and protections they need as they battle COVID-19

Ensure Nevadans can exercise their fundamental right to vote in a way that does not dangerously expose them to increased risk of COVID-19 infection

Help stabilize Nevada businesses so they don’t suffer continued economic hits and establishing safety standards for the workers who are keeping our economy going

Remove statutory barriers impeding the work of Nevada’s unemployment insurance program

Provide authority for the Judicial Branch to implement alternative dispute resolution measures in cases of rental evictions

Items requested by Legislative Counsel Bureau related to the Legislative Branch

“I again look forward to collaborating with Nevada legislators to meet the challenges that are unfortunately before us,” Sisolak said in a prepared statement. “In order to protect the time necessary to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, my expectation is that this special session will be thorough and as efficient as possible.”