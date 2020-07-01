Sisolak calls special session of Nevada Legislature for July 8

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday plans to call the Legislature into special session July 8 to deal with the state budget crisis.

Because of the economic shutdown ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Nevada finance experts say state revenues fell more than $812 million below what was originally budgeted in the fiscal year ended this week and will be as much as $1 billion below budget for fiscal 2021.

Sisolak said the date was determined in coordination with legislative leadership.

“I look forward to joining Nevada’s lawmakers to undertake this difficult budget process and finalize necessary reductions while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents,” he said.

In addition to the budget, he made it clear there may be additional items included in his proclamation including policy proposals related to criminal and social justice reform. Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said earlier he would like to bring some issues including those involving police conduct in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Sisolak said the executive branch has been working for more than 90 days to prepare a balanced budget for fiscal 2021 that addresses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he said given the unprecedented nature of the state’s economic situation, the date of the session could be moved and he will remain flexible and continue working with lawmakers.