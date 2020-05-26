Sisolak cancels in-person press conference over possible exposure to virus

Gov. Steve Sisolak canceled Tuesday evening’s press conference over concerns he may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

He issued a statement saying he visited a workplace last week where an employee has since tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That employee was not in the building at the time but Sisolak said he canceled the press conference “out of an abundance of caution.”

He said he will be tested for the virus Wednesday morning and will announce the results of the test when he gets them. His statement added that at no time in the past five days has he exhibited any symptoms of the disease.

In lieu of the press conference, Sisolak said he will provide a video update later Tuesday.

The purpose of Tuesday’s press conference was to lay out plans for the Phase 2 reopening of Nevada’s economy and announce a potential date for those new rules to take effect.

He has already said he plans to allow casinos to reopen June 4 under strict limitations developed by resort operators and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.