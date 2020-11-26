Sisolak certifies six Democrats as presidential electors for Nevada

Steve Sisolak has issued the official Certificate of Ascertainment that designates the six people who will cast Nevada’s votes at the Electoral College.

The document issued late Friday names six Democrats as the electors based on the results of the Nov. 3 General Election.

It states that with 703,486 votes, cast for Joe Biden compared 669,890 for Donald Trump, Democrats won the right to represent Nevada at the Electoral College by a margin of 33,596.

The vote will be held Dec. 14 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia which has three votes.

The six are Artemisa Blanco, Yvanna Cancela, Gabrielle D’Ayr, Sarah Mahler, Joseph Thronberry and Judith Whitmer.