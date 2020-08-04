Sisolak extends Nevada guard deployment through year’s end

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday issued an order extending the deployment of Nevada National Guards through the end of this year.

He said hundreds of guardsmen will continue to assist with community-based testing, contact tracing, laboratory and logistical support as well as food distribution and emergency operations center personnel.

President Trump authorized the extension of federal funding for the extension. The federal government will pay 75 percent of the costs with the state covering the remaining 25 percent. He said the decision to only fund 75 percent of the extension puts another financial burden on the state.