Sisolak extends ‘stay at home’ directive to April 30

Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a formal stay at home directive applied to all Nevadans not in essential jobs.

He said he has been asking people to stay at home for two weeks since declaring a state of emergency in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. He said this directive reinforces that earlier advisory. The new directive goes into effect at midnight.

“Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for non-essential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said in a news release.

The directive builds on the previous directives around school closures and social distancing as well as closure of non-essential businesses and bans on public gatherings of more than 10 people, he said.

The directive also extends the closure of non-essential businesses, gaming and schools through the end of April, mirroring the federal guidance announced by the President earlier this week.