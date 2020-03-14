Sisolak forms medical emergency team to monitor virus

With a bottle of hand sanitizer on a table nearby, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency amid coronavirus fears, at a news conference Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Virus Outbreak Nevada

Steve Sisolak announced Saturday he has formed a medical advisory team to monitor and advise his administration on the coronavirus.

He named the state’s chief medical officer Dr. Ihsan Azzam to heads the team.

“In this rapidly developing situation, it is critical that we turn to those with expertise in infection control and public health to guide out decision-making, and I have full confidence that we’ve assembled the right team for the job,” he said.

In addition to Azzam, team members are doctors Trudy Larson, dean of the UNR school of community health services, Brian Labus, associate professor of public health at UNLV, Paul Sierzenski, chief medical officer of acute care at Renown and Shadaba Asad, University Medical Center’s director of infectious disease.