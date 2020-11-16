Sisolak has only ‘mild’ congestion since COVID-19 diagnosis

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday that, so far, he has only experienced mild head congestion from the coronavirus.

Sisolak tested positive for the virus on Friday in a rapid test. A full diagnostic PCR test confirmed that positive, sending Sisolak into quarantine.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support and well wishes from Nevadans and those across the country who have taken time to check in on me,” he said.

Prior to the Friday test, Sisolak had received negative results on all previous tests including Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

He said he remains in constant contact with his staff and cabinet and the work of the governor’s office continues remotely.

He was last in the Carson City office on Nov. 12 and any staff members who had close contact with him will remain in quarantine for the full two weeks mandated by the CDC guidelines. They must receive a negative test before they can return to the office after completing their quarantine period.

Sisolak said he and his office have followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks and wearing face coverings, social distancing and hygiene procedures.