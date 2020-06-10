Sisolak issues directive allowing schools to reopen for summer school

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an order allowing school districts, charter and private schools to reopen for summer learning and activities.

The directive says those schools must implement Phase 2 protocols designed to keep everyone safe.

Her said he knows the past three months have been difficult but that he’s proud Nevadans took the pandemic seriously.

“This directive will allow schools to return to a sense of normalcy while keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront,” he said.

School districts, charter schools and private schools will be required to develop plans for reopening for the 2020-21 school year based on the framework his administration has set out and communicate their locally developed plans to parents and staff. The plans must be presented to their governing body for approval at a public meeting at least 20 days before the start of the school year.

State Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert said the guidance provides districts and schools to make decisions about summer learning and activities based on local circumstances and conditions. She said districts and schools will continue to work with local public health officials to develop those plans.

In addition, she said the Nevada Interscholastic Athletics Association is providing guidance about athletics practices and contests.