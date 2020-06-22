Sisolak names Cordova to Public Utilities Commission

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday named veteran utility commission lawyer Tammy Cordova as the third member of the Public Utilities Commission.

Cordova has been chief counsel for the PUC’s Regulatory Operations division.

He said she is an excellent choice with more than two decades of experience. She has been with the PUC since 2001.

She lives in Las Vegas.

Haley Williamson chairs the commission. The third member is C.J. Manthe.