Sisolak names Kevin Benson general counsel

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Kevin Benson General Counsel for the governor’s office.

Sisolak cited Benson’s long time service as a senior deputy in the Nevada attorney general’s office and his extensive experience in the private sector.

“I am confident his legal knowledge and skillset wil be a great benefit to our team and to our great state of Nevada,” said the governor.

During his career, Benson has served as a member of the Nevada Supreme Court Bench-Bar Committee, the state bar Appellate Litigation Section and the Standing Committee on Judicial Ethics..

He received his Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers University law school.